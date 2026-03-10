News

Epstein’s 16-Year-Old Victim Claims Trump Was on Phone During Inappropriate Massage

Published on: March 10, 2026 at 12:57 AM ET

16-year-old victim claims Donald Trump was on speakerphone with Jeffrey Epstein during inappropriate massage at Manhattan mansion in 2004.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Jeffrey Epstein & Donald Trump were on a phone call with each other amid an abuse.
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were on a phone call with each other amid an abuse. | Cover Image Source: (L) Department of Justice - Epstein Library (R) The White House

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released the remaining FBI 302 summaries related to Jeffrey Epstein. The release included several disturbing allegations. These files were previously labeled as duplicates. Since then, publications have discovered chilling details about the victims. One report described an alleged incident involving the late felon, President Donald Trump, and a 16-year-old victim. The incident involved a massage gone terribly wrong.

The Daily Beast revealed a shocking incident involving the notorious Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump. The president has been mentioned in the Epstein files multiple times. But he has strongly denied any allegations of criminal activities that allegedly took place on Epstein’s private island.

The publication cited allegations from a 16-year-old victim. She claimed Epstein was on a phone call with Trump while she gave him an inappropriate massage. The alleged incident took place at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2004. The building is seven stories tall. 

The files detail the victim’s account. She briefly described the massage room Epstein took her to. The room also had an attached bathroom, which had “dark marble and bright lighting.” Shortly after noting the room’s appearance, the victim recalled hearing Epstein walk into the room.

This is where the horror truly begins. Epstein walked into the room, and with an urgent tone, he told the 16-year-old, “Let’s go, let’s go!” Then, he got on the massage table, reportedly without clothing.

The victim recalled that during this time, he was on a call with Trump on speakerphone. Their conversation has not been recorded. The report did not confirm what Trump may have heard during the call. He reportedly asked the victim to remove her clothing. He then told her to begin massaging him.

The 16-year-old victim, unfortunately, complied. She began by massaging Epstein’s feet and back. Suddenly, Epstein “pulled her on top of him.” The account raises questions about whether Trump may have been on the call during the alleged incident. That’s not all. Apparently, the victim kept going to Epstein for “massages” until she was 19 years old.

She also alleged that she was paid $300 each time she visited Epstein alone. Many details about the chilling case remain unverified. Likewise, many open questions remain, such as, how did the victim know it was Trump on the line? 

In 2004, Trump was dating his now-wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Above all, how many more “phone calls” did the two have? The Trump administration was asked about the matter. They strongly denied the allegations and defended Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked for a comment. She repeated a prior response. Another publication had raised an incident involving a 13-year-old and Trump. Leavitt called these recent allegations “baseless accusations.”

She also claimed that the accusations came from a “sadly disturbed woman with a criminal history.” Similarly, Trump himself stood his ground in strongly denying accusations against him. Will the truth about the Epstein horrors come to light, or will they be hidden? Only time will tell.

