Epstein’s 16-Year-Old Victim Claims Trump Was on Phone During Inappropriate Massage

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently released the remaining FBI 302 summaries related to Jeffrey Epstein. The release included several disturbing allegations. These files were previously labeled as duplicates. Since then, publications have discovered chilling details about the victims. One report described an alleged incident involving the late felon, President Donald Trump, and a 16-year-old victim. The incident involved a massage gone terribly wrong.

The Daily Beast revealed a shocking incident involving the notorious Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump. The president has been mentioned in the Epstein files multiple times. But he has strongly denied any allegations of criminal activities that allegedly took place on Epstein’s private island.

Another file with Trump’s name in it has been discovered. https://t.co/YialVYKzqX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 9, 2026

The publication cited allegations from a 16-year-old victim. She claimed Epstein was on a phone call with Trump while she gave him an inappropriate massage. The alleged incident took place at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2004. The building is seven stories tall.

The files detail the victim’s account. She briefly described the massage room Epstein took her to. The room also had an attached bathroom, which had “dark marble and bright lighting.” Shortly after noting the room’s appearance, the victim recalled hearing Epstein walk into the room.

This is where the horror truly begins. Epstein walked into the room, and with an urgent tone, he told the 16-year-old, “Let’s go, let’s go!” Then, he got on the massage table, reportedly without clothing.

Jeffrey Epstein ordered 16-year-old ‘victim’ to undress and give him a massage while he was on speakerphone with Trump, newly released files claim https://t.co/I0w59pgTYc — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 9, 2026

The victim recalled that during this time, he was on a call with Trump on speakerphone. Their conversation has not been recorded. The report did not confirm what Trump may have heard during the call. He reportedly asked the victim to remove her clothing. He then told her to begin massaging him.

The 16-year-old victim, unfortunately, complied. She began by massaging Epstein’s feet and back. Suddenly, Epstein “pulled her on top of him.” The account raises questions about whether Trump may have been on the call during the alleged incident. That’s not all. Apparently, the victim kept going to Epstein for “massages” until she was 19 years old.

Just think of how many files have his name in them that they haven’t released? pic.twitter.com/lVRZ4zmwzu — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) March 10, 2026

She also alleged that she was paid $300 each time she visited Epstein alone. Many details about the chilling case remain unverified. Likewise, many open questions remain, such as, how did the victim know it was Trump on the line?

In 2004, Trump was dating his now-wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Above all, how many more “phone calls” did the two have? The Trump administration was asked about the matter. They strongly denied the allegations and defended Trump.

🚨WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE: After years of promising the Epstein files, Karoline Leavitt just officially put the case to bed: The Trump admin. finds there IS no client list. They stalled. They lied. And now they’re saying the list never existed.⁰

This smells like a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/ZI3quJmKxw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked for a comment. She repeated a prior response. Another publication had raised an incident involving a 13-year-old and Trump. Leavitt called these recent allegations “baseless accusations.”

She also claimed that the accusations came from a “sadly disturbed woman with a criminal history.” Similarly, Trump himself stood his ground in strongly denying accusations against him. Will the truth about the Epstein horrors come to light, or will they be hidden? Only time will tell.