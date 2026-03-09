Trump ‘Accidentally’ Missing From DOJ Epstein Files—But Key Claims From 13-Year-Old Victim Are Verified

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

President Donald Trump might be in serious trouble in relation to the Epstein files, yet again. A publication has verified key claims about an FBI interview with an alleged victim of Trump. However, verification does not prove that Trump was sexually involved with the victim.

Recently, the DOJ finally shared the missing 302 interview summaries that were part of the Epstein files. The document contained four separate interviews between the FBI and the victim, conducted years after the alleged assault when she was only 13 years old.

The woman’s identity is being strictly withheld to maintain her privacy. She accused both Trump and the late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse. After these files were released, accusations of an intentional cover-up behind the scenes began spreading online. Many claimed this was the Trump administration’s effort to shield the president from his alleged crimes.

The Department of Justice continues to change its story. The facts are clear: documents related to a survivor who accused Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein of abuse when she was a minor are missing from the released files. The Oversight Committee subpoena from last August does… https://t.co/eDRhJ16ijj — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) February 25, 2026

Questions soon emerged about why the files were hidden and what happened to the victim. Apparently, several pages from the files were marked as “duplicate” before the truth was uncovered. The Post and Courier verified claims from these missing documents, but couldn’t verify the victim’s accusation against Trump.

According to the allegations, Trump had asked the victim to perform a s– act on him when she was just a minor in New Jersey in 1990. At the time, the victim bit down hard on his private part, causing a furious reaction.

FBI Interviewed Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assaulting Her When She Was 13 Years Old on 4 Separate Occasions in 2019 https://t.co/nyjt51Z5Bx pic.twitter.com/It5ruL7U4k — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 8, 2026

The victim’s account suggests that Trump got violent with her very quickly. He allegedly pulled her hair and punched her on the side of the head. Reports claim he asked everyone in the room to leave before anything else occurred. He then allegedly told her, “Let me teach you how little girls are to be…”

There were other rather disturbing accounts of the abuse, including an exchange between Epstein and Trump. The publication also noted how the victim was blackmailed with explicit pictures. It also mentioned her mother’s legal troubles.

Post and Courier also confirmed claims about the mother. She was reportedly involved in a theft to pay Epstein in 1985. According to the report, she stole $22,000 from her employer to pay Epstein. Her employer worked in real estate. This resulted in the mother being sent to prison near Columbia, South Carolina.

Rubin: “On Jan. 4, Deputy AG Blanche wrote a memo instructing DOJ officials reviewing the Epstein files to flag 302 memos — the form the FBI uses to memorialize interviews. That’s the exact kind of document we reported yesterday was missing with respect to Trump’s accuser.” pic.twitter.com/YHNHO9NR7q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

The verification by the publication comes after the Trump administration was quick to shut down accusations. It should be noted that Trump is still not directly connected to the alleged crime. This is because no solid evidence linking him to the alleged abuse has been found yet.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had commented on the newly released files. In a statement, she shut down accusations and called the victim a “sadly disturbed woman.” She denied claims about Trump, saying, “These are completely baseless accusations backed by zero credible evidence…”

‘White 🏡 Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described claims from the FBI interviews as “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence.’ This is what they say of their own Justice Department? #Trump-ism cult of personality above the law.https://t.co/5zKJUllF3d — AJ (@shoegal1927) March 7, 2026

Leavitt accused former president Joe Biden’s administration of “doing nothing” about the duplicate files. She further suggested it was a deliberate attempt to cover up their own mistakes. This was said in the context of Trump being allegedly innocent.

Backlash continues to flood the internet. Much of the criticism focuses on how the DOJ and the Trump administration handled the Epstein files. Trump continues to deny any role. He has rejected all accusations of misconduct from the victims.