Politics

Kimmel Defends DHS Plumber Remarks After Trump’s Criticism

Published on: March 27, 2026 at 3:33 PM ET

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel contrasts backlash to his Mullin joke with past conservative criticism of Ocasio-Cortez’s bartending background.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump. (Image Credits: Erin Scott/Wikimedia Commons, The White House/Wikimedia Commons)

Well, I got some c–p for that,” according to his show monologue.

Listen, let me make this very clear, I’m not upset that the head of Homeland Security used to be a plumber. I’m upset that he isn’t still a plumber

Supporters say that combination reflects a broader professional and governing background, making the comparison between the two less direct—more a case of apples to oranges than a true parallel. Kimmel went on to air a compilation of segments from Fox News and Newsmax featuring hosts and commentators questioning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s qualifications, often pointing to her previous work as a bartender.

In one clip, conservative commentator Benny Johnson remarked, “She has no idea where Venezuela is on a map, because they don’t teach geography in bartending school.” Another segment featured John Kennedy, who quipped, “The congresswoman is kinda like Vice President Kamala Harris but with more bartending experience.”

Referencing the earlier criticism, Jimmy Kimmel added, “Well, on behalf of bartenders everywhere, we anxiously await your apology. You do the bartenders. I’ll do the plumbers.”

He also claimed conservatives went “nuts on every channel” about his plumber jab. “Of course, they decided to twist that to say it was an insult to plumbers, which it was not. I wouldn’t put a plumber in charge of Homeland Security for the same reason I wouldn’t call a five-star general to pull a rat out of my toilet. We all have our areas of expertise.”

There is zero love lost between Jimmy Kimmel and President Donald Trump. During an episode of “The Five” on Fox News last night, the president dubbed Kimmel “a loser” when responding to the comic’s jokes about Mullin.

“He’s a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He’s got no talent. He’s got Trump Derangement Syndrome,” President Trump said. “Whenever I watch him, I just can’t believe he’s even on the air.”

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