Gen Z Republicans Distance Themselves from Trump at CPAC Event

A divide within President Donald Trump’s coalition became apparent at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas. Some younger Republicans expressed concern that frustration over his handling of the Iran war could hurt the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I think they would get destroyed in the midterms,” said 18-year-old CPAC attendee Alexander Selby in an interview with CNN. “I just get the vibe. A lot of people I knew who voted for Trump because they thought it was cool in high school are now saying, I can’t stand the guy.”

Selby, a political science student at the University of Pittsburgh, identified the Iran war as a major reason younger conservatives are losing faith. He told CNN that Trump “campaigned on no new wars,” noting that many young conservatives now feel “disillusioned with Trump,” a feeling he shares.

These comments stood out at an event that has long been a key annual gathering for the Republican Party. Reuters reported that CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp stated this year’s conference aimed to unite Republicans as internal disputes threaten the party ahead of the midterms. Notably, Trump is skipping CPAC for the first time in ten years, according to Reuters.

CPAC attendee admits GOP base is crumbling: I think Republicans will get destroyed in the midterms. A lot of people I knew who just voted for Trump because they thought it was cool are just now just being like, ‘I can’t stand the guy.’ pic.twitter.com/zf016r3lVx — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 26, 2026

The issue of Iran has become one of the most significant divides. CNN reported that several speakers at the conference urged conservatives to unite and stop attacking each other. Additionally, Reuters noted that some prominent voices in the MAGA movement have distanced themselves from Trump over the war. They argue that it contradicts his 2024 promise to end U.S. involvement in “forever wars.”

Not every attendee in Grapevine agreed with Selby. “No, I trust President Trump wholeheartedly,” CPAC attendee Michael Reaud told CNN. “Whatever he decides he needs to do, we’re backing him. That’s what we voted for.” Reaud added, “Iran needs to be held accountable. After that, he’s going to put Americans first again.” Another attendee, Shashank Yalamanchi, told CNN, “This isn’t, you know, what I voted for. I voted for change in domestic policy and realistic foreign policy. I just hope we can resolve this soon.”

Schlapp acknowledged the tensions within the party. Reuters quoted him saying, “If some of the leaders of MAGA are at each other’s throats in continued disunity, that could be devastating in the midterm elections.” He added, “The question is: can we come together to elect the right candidates and maintain majorities? That’s one of the goals of this conference.” Republicans are set to defend narrow House and Senate majorities in November.

CPAC attendee lays into Trump over Iran war: This isn’t what I voted for. What I voted for was domestic policy change at home. I’m just hoping we can get the war all wrapped up soon. pic.twitter.com/ekVuUXYaiw — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 26, 2026

The unease at the conference arises as Trump’s support has weakened across the country. Reuters reported that a four-day Reuters/Ipsos poll completed Monday had his approval rating at 36%, the lowest since his return to the White House, coinciding with rising fuel prices and widespread disapproval of the Iran war.

For now, Trump still enjoys strong loyalty among many in the party. However, comments from younger attendees at CPAC indicated that his influence is not as consistent as it once was, particularly among voters attracted by his promise to keep the United States out of new foreign wars.