Trump Approval Rating Hits Lowest Level Ever Recorded, New Poll Shows

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hits an all-time low, as the war in Iran drags on and the cost of living crisis affects the average American the hardest, and it is reflecting on the polls.

This marks the lowest level recorded in that survey series as the White House faces voter dissatisfaction related to the Iran war and the increasing cost of living. The poll, conducted from March 18 to 20 among 1,037 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

This new finding indicates another decline for Trump in the same survey. Newsweek reported that his approval was at 44% on March 3, shortly after U.S. strikes on Iran began on February 28. His approval was at 48% in late January before the conflict started.

The White House didn’t challenge the trend shown in the poll. However, spokesman Davis Ingle told Newsweek that “The ultimate poll was November 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and common-sense agenda.”

Not a huge impact from Iran yet, but a new net low in our Trump approval tracking today fwiw. pic.twitter.com/LeUZDPcB6Z — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 18, 2026

The poll revealed that the Iran conflict and inflation is primarily responsible for the public dissatisfaction. 28% of respondents identified the war as the main reason for disapproving of Trump’s performance, an increase from 20% earlier in March.

Another 44% cited inflation as their primary concern, up from 38% at the month’s start. Fifty-four percent said they would blame Trump if gas prices rise further due to the conflict, compared to 20% who would blame Iran. As previously reported on The Inquisitr, several Trump voters have spoken out, with some expressing regret for the suppporting his agenda.

This political pressure is backed by new Reuters/Ipsos data showing economic hardship related to rising fuel costs. Reuters reported on Friday that 55% of Americans said higher gas prices had somewhat harmed their household finances.

Additionally, 87% expect prices to keep increasing. Trump’s approval regarding the cost of living fell to 29%, while 35% said he was doing a good job on the economy in that survey of 1,545 U.S. adults.

The decline seems particularly sharp among independents, a crucial voter group for both parties ahead of the 2026 midterms. Newsweek reported that independents oppose the Iran war by a 50% to 24% margin.

This is the biggest gamble of President Trump’s two presidencies. He’s gone for all-out destruction of Iran’s regime, something which polls show most Americans, including his own MAGA supporters, do not support. Trump’s whole legacy will depend on what happens now. pic.twitter.com/7yTdfwGw1j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 28, 2026

Brett Loyd, a polling and research specialist for the Independent Center, told the magazine, “It’s tough to win a national midterm when independents view your primary brand as a deal-breaker.” He added, “By prioritizing base loyalty over broad appeal, they’re effectively shrinking their own tent and handing the middle of the country to the opposition by default.”

Recent Reuters polling also indicates weakness in other groups that previously supported Trump. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that his approval among men ages 18 to 29 fell to 33%, down from 43% in February 2025. Reuters’ approval tracker, updated on March 20, shows Trump’s national standing remains under pressure as voters consider his handling of the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

Trump has openly dismissed the significance of negative polling. Speaking to the New York Post about ratings related to the Iran war, he said, “I think that the polling is very good, but I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing. This should have been done a long time ago.” White House officials also told Newsweek that Republican and MAGA voters continue to support Trump’s military actions.