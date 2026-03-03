“What’s in His Mind?”: Marjorie Taylor Greene Reacts to Trump’s Heaven Remark

Donald Trump believes that he is not getting into heaven. The Commander-in-Chief has also mentioned that while polls are good, he doesn’t really care about them, and that he needs to do what is right. These comments came right around when the United States military began its operation in Iran, with the assistance and direct aid of Israel. Several prominent Republicans have been critical of the action that Donald Trump has taken in Iran.

🚨 JUST IN – PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me in heaven. I really don’t. I think I’m not, maybe, heaven-bound.” “I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life better… pic.twitter.com/4uXxIQck4O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Among these figures is Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes that Trump’s comments about getting to heaven right before the assault on Iran raised concerns. Regarding the actions of Donald Trump, she said, “Well, I want to ask…a serious question, what is in his mind? What is his mental state if he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he is a man towards the end. He’s in the fourth quarter. He’s towards the end of his life.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene noted Donald Trump’s age, and these comments have especially aggravated the optics of how bungled the handling of the Epstein files was. Trump’s newly inaugurated “Board of Peace” has also become a subject of public ridicule, thanks to the war starting mere days after its first conference. Greene has been highly critical of US military action abroad and has called out the Trump-Vance ticket, which ran on a pro-peace platform.

We said “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!” We said it on rally stage after rally stage, speech after speech. Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again.

My generation has been let down,… pic.twitter.com/P0l90kaZFZ — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

When it comes to polls, it seems that Americans are largely critical of the move that Donald Trump has made. On polling, Donald Trump said, “I think that the polling is very good, but I don’t care about polling. I have to do the right thing. I have to do the right thing. This should have been done a long time ago.”

Donald Trump has launched an illegal, regime-change war of choice on Iran. This war won’t make America safer. But it has taken the lives of American servicemembers & hundreds of civilians. The Senate must act NOW to END THIS WAR: https://t.co/Vmj8GX88ab — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 2, 2026

The strike on Iran has received more condemnation than approval from the American public. According to a Reuters poll, 43% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s actions in Iran, while 29% are unsure of whether it is best for the United States, or just another fruitless war fought on their tax dollars.

It remains to be seen how the war in Iran unfolds, which has already seen the deaths of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei and members of his family. Those reported killed included his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild. His wife died of her injuries the following day. Several of Iran’s top military officials have also been declared dead. The conflict has also seen the martyrdom of three American service members. It has also led to massive instability in the region, with Iran targeting other countries that are allied with the United States in the region.