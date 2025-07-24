Lauren Sanchez Sizzles in Sheer—Turns Heads in Bold Honeymoon Look with Jeff Bezos

As part of their European honeymoon tour, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attracted attention on the French Riviera on Wednesday night. Sanchez, 55, dazzled with an open-back, translucent black dress with an animal design that left little room for interpretation. She chose to wear her new wedding ring, a single gold bracelet on her left wrist, and a few other ornaments instead of a bra underneath the form-fitting dress.

She let the bold ensemble do the talking by accessorizing it with black open-toe heels. Bezos, 61, was behind her, wearing black trousers and a dark blue velvet polo to match his wife’s outfit. On what seemed to be a romantic evening out, the pair strolled through the streets of St. Tropez while holding hands and grinning at passersby.

The two have returned to Europe after a brief stay in the United States to attend the prestigious Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, which is known as “summer camp for billionaires.” Sanchez made yet another daring fashion statement on Sunday in Cap d’Antibes, showing up at the renowned Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc wearing a colorful, open-back vintage Roberto Cavalli gown.

She added a rare Dior minibag, rumored to be worth over $15,000, to complete the ensemble. She has also been spotted in recent weeks with the Hermes Kelly Midas, one of the most coveted purses of 2025. The extremely rare item is thought to cost about $250,000.

Boy she and jlo competin for who can be sluttiest longest!

Both are gross. https://t.co/u4aqycL4MG — Owen Corddry (@24_7_LAX) July 23, 2025

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Sánchez talked candidly about her everyday health routine and said that she and Bezos are dedicated to maintaining their fitness. “Some people meditate, I work out. It’s something Jeff and I do every morning,” she said. “We have our coffee, we talk about whatever’s going on, and then we go to the gym.”

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are married! For Vogue’s June 2025 digital cover story, Chloe Malle meets the bride in Italy to discuss her sprawling wedding weekend, how her recent flight to space shaped her bridal look, and more. Read the full story here: https://t.co/JXOfFRsN05 pic.twitter.com/Z9S50fJWAS — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 27, 2025

Lauren has been in the spotlight since her wedding to Bezos, from her bachelorette trip to her wedding gala in Venice. The former TV host was seen in a Schiaparelli outfit from their spring 2025 couture line. She accessorized with her multimillion-dollar engagement ring and what looked like diamond earrings. For the wedding, she donned a gorgeous bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, which required more than 900 hours of artisanal effort to make.

However, both her looks were highly criticized by internet users. People thought the Schiaparelli dress did not suit her body structure, and the neckline looked odd on her. The highly talked-about D&G wedding gown also went through trolling and criticism. Commentators on the internet even said that, ‘money can’t buy class.’