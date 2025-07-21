Forget the Facelift Talk—It’s Lauren Sánchez and Her Decades-Younger Sister’s Bond That’s Truly Turning Heads

Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ half-sister is drop-dead gorgeous. Elena Blair, who is a photographer, once took to Instagram to wish her older sister for her birthday. The sentimental post was a testimony to how close the two sisters were. The photo that shows the two together also shows the uncanny resemblance in the sister’s appearance.

Lauren’s parents, Ray and Eleanor, decided to separate when she was only 7 years old. Ray remarried a few years later and started his second family. Elena Blair was born when Lauren was in her teenage years. The half-sisters grew up with a 13-year gap separating them.

The sisters who share the same father are both beautiful and share a resemblance to each other. Despite the massive age difference, the two women grew up sharing a close bond. A 2023 Instagram post made by Elena is proof of just that.

“My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand. It’s hard to describe,” she wrote in the caption alongside a portrait of her and Lauren. She went on to note how, despite having individual lives, the two talk on call at least twice a day.

Blair also shared that her relationship with her older sister is a “conflict-free” one. We support and care for each other unconditionally,” she wrote in the caption. Elena then wished her sister for he birthday while labeling Lauren as her “soulmate and best friend.”

Elena posted a portrait of herself and Lauren to mark the special day. In the photo, the two women appeared to be embracing each other. The photo appears to be taken while the sisters are mid-laugh. Their matching smiles almost make them both appear to be lookalikes.

Elena looks like a decade-old version of her older sister Lauren. Lauren, who was once described to be a natural beauty, has gone through a drastic transformation over the years. The 55-year-old has found herself in the middle of plastic surgery rumours several times.

Experts and critics alike have spoken of Lauren possibly going under the knife to enhance her features. Dr. Joel Kopelman spoke to Nicki Swift and gave his two cents while addressing the speculation.

Lauren was much prettier before the plastic surgery. Sometimes, plastic surgery hurts. Doesn’t help. pic.twitter.com/T9pKkqiNtW — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 29, 2025

The New York-based surgeon claims that Sanchez Bezos has had a facelift, rhinoplasty, and lip fillers procedures done to her face.”Firstly, there’s a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area,” he added.

The expert also shared how there are some clear “telltale signs” of cosmetic procedures in Lauren’s face. Dr. Kopelman shared how the journalist’s cheeks look more “prominent” than before, which makes him certain that she has “either cheek implants or fillers.”