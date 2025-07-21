Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Ex-Friend Spills the Tea on the Cosmetic Surgery Rumors Everyone’s Been Whispering About

On June 27, Lauren Sánchez began a new chapter of her life after tying the knot to Jeff Bezos in an extravagant ceremony in Venice. However, the wedding, which had over 200 A-list guests, had received mixed reactions on social media. While many have praised the glamorous feel of the event, some have deemed it “tacky,” giving value to wealth over real connections.

Ahead of the wedding, Sánchez’s estranged relationship with her former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel caused a ruckus. Zabel, who was a good friend of the former Fox News anchor, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against her as things went down between them. The two women were friends for years and bonded over their mutual creative, spiritual interests before it ended abruptly in 2010.

Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Accused of Plagiarizing Children’s Book Idea. Lauren Sanchez faces allegations of copying the concept for her upcoming children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” from a former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel. Zabel claims that she had… pic.twitter.com/xqKYNLhzN8 — BoreCure (@CureBore) April 29, 2024

In her 2024 lawsuit, Zabel accused Sánchez of stealing the concept of a children’s book she was planning to publish and ultimately did publish it. Since then, Lauren’s former yoga instructor hasn’t really kept quiet about her. From commenting on her questionable outfit choice at Donald Trump’s inauguration to accusing her of breaking trust, Alanna has had many explosive things to say. One of the most damning revelations might be her comments on Lauren Sánchez’s alleged plastic surgery.

She reportedly posted, “I have been receiving tons of messages about Lauren Sánchez‘s tatas in the last few days since the presidential inauguration, so I’m finally going to spill a few beans — not all of them, but a few.”

Zabel alleged that Sánchez had undergone breast augmentations: “When I first met Lauren, it was obvious to me, as to everyone else, that her boobs are not real.”

“A year later, as we had become closer, she finally admitted that she had breast implants, because she was planning to get them redone for the sixth time.” As if this wasn’t shocking enough, Zabel also added that the former journalist resorts to “full body camouflage makeup” before getting intimate.

Although Sánchez herself has never really addressed the plastic surgery rumors, many have a lot to say about it. Apart from her former friend, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon also made a few comments on whether she has had any cosmetic surgeries.

In April 2025, Dr. Timothy Katzen told Daily Mail, “With the neck, it gets thinner; you can see it loses fat and sags a bit, but this doesn’t happen with other areas. So, I think she had something injected into her face — either filler, fat, or cheek implants.”

Other experts believe that Sánchez might have had a facelift, lip fillers, and a rhinoplasty done.