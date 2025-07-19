Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Was a Star-Studded Affair—And One Insider Just Spilled the Tea on the Biggest Rumor

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez‘s wedding was a star-studded and talked-about ceremony. Hollywood celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Kris Jenner, and Orlando Bloom flew to Venice to attend the wedding. Not many details about the wedding are out so there are rumors going on about guests needing to sign legal documents.

Now a guest who was present at the wedding is shedding light over the rumor. Presenter and actress Sara Foster has revealed that guests did not need to sign any non-disclosure agreement to attend the wedding. Earlier CNN had reported that guests may be required to sign the NDA.

Sara disclosed on her and Erin’s podcast that no one signed NDAs, they were not needed at all. Although it was a star-studded, extravagant ceremony, there was absolutely no requirement for NDAs. Sara’s sister Erin teased her that she’s protecting Lauren and Jeff by not sharing wedding details.

Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, are officially married — celebrating with a stunning $50 million wedding on the breathtaking island of San Giorgio Maggiore in northern Italy. 💍🇮🇹

Sara replied that there is nothing like that. She told the wedding was intimate despite the news of protestors being over the top. Moreover, it was a very intimate wedding with no drama. She further added that she did not expect so much attention after attending a friend’s wedding. She also pointed out the criticism she received for being one of 200 guests at the billionaire’s wedding.

She stated that saying anything anymore is the problem and an invitation for the attack. Sara did not think that people would have issues with someone attending the wedding. She also says there were several people who did not get photographed at the wedding. However, she did not disclose their names.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was forced to relocate his upcoming lavish Venice wedding reception, due to protesters. I don’t feel bad for him—no one should. He’s wasting at least millions on the event. Bezos should invest that money in fair wages and benefits for his employees… pic.twitter.com/QONU2BFL1P — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 26, 2025

Bezos’ wedding got local criticism as the people were not happy with their city getting exploited. They even tried to stop and disrupt the wedding and had protests saying no space for Bezos. Although Bezos sourced several local businesses for his wedding the impact of hundreds of private jets landing there and celebrities coming was immense.

She declared she won’t name them as it would be so lame but several celebs went un-photographed. Leonardo DiCaprio also tried to hide his face but was photographed. It was a three day wedding affair that may have cost the billionaire couple up to $55 million.