As the Bezos’ Marriage Faces Massive Scrutiny, Lauren Sánchez’s Exes are Out Here Living Their Best Lives

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Lauren Sánchez last month in Venice. Given the high profile status of both of them, their wedding and their relationship, both have been constantly scrutinized by the media and people on the internet.

There were rumors of some prenup issue that allegedly caused a delay in the wedding and now that the couple is finally married there are already rumors of trouble in paradise. While neither Sánchez nor Bezos have made any comments on such speculations, comparisons are being made between Bezos and Sánchez’s former husbands with verdicts like Sánchez having downgraded her taste with the Amazon founder.

Sánchez was first married to Tony Gonzalez that ended in 2001 after their child Nikko Gonzalez was born. Tony boasts a great physique and unlike Bezos has great hair, which has led to netizens speculating that Sánchez might feel disappointed at one point when she compares the looks of one of her former husbands and her present one.

After her marriage to Tony Gonzalez ended, Sánchez eventually married Patrick Whitesell, and it was while being with him that she started a relationship with Bezos. This means that Sánchez cheated on Whitesell and the possible reason behind that according to the internet is that she wanted to do better in terms of a partner.

However, Whitesell married Pia Miller, following his divorce with Sánchez. Given how Miller and Whitesell have quite an age gap and she is a model, netizens have claimed that it is actually Whitesell who did better after the divorce with Sánchez.

It should also be noted that both of Sánchez’s former husbands are well placed in their respective professions as Tony is a professional football player and Whitesell is a powerful Hollywood agent. While Bezos does have a lot of money, none of Sánchez’s ex-husbands are in poor financial state.

As mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth, Tony boasts a net worth of $50 million. However, Whitesell is the one who truly shines here “as after securing a deal to take his talent agency private, Whitesell is inching ever closer to becoming a bona fide billionaire (via The Hollywood Reporter). The deal itself totaled $25 billion, with Whitesell snagging an immediate $100 million payment that allowed him to maintain control of a portion of his business that oversees NFL representation” reports The List.

While Bezos’ current net worth as mentioned by Forbes stands at $237 billion, at least one of Sánchez’s former husbands might soon become a member of the billionaire club. With rumors of their marriage already hitting the rocks, it now remains to be seen if Bezos or Sánchez make any comments on how their married life is going anytime soon.