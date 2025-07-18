Jeff Bezos Quietly Betrays Wife Lauren—Supports Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Biz Behind Her Back, Says Insider

According to reports, Lauren Sanchez was not aware that Jeff Bezos was supporting Sydney Sweeney’s new lingerie company. According to earlier reports, the actor has been preparing to start her new business with the assistance of the founder of Amazon. But it seems that his wife finds it awkward and is not totally comfortable with it. According to a source, Sanchez was unaware that Bezos was helping Sweeney begin her lingerie brand.

Lauren Sanchez was taken aback by Jeff Bezos’ participation with Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand, as Rob Shuter exclusively revealed. According to a source, Sanchez found her husband’s involvement in the actor’s soon-to-be-launched business endeavor “awkward” and “didn’t realize just how involved.” Only a few weeks after Sweeney attended the couple’s wedding in Venice, there has apparently been “some tension” between them.

Furthermore, because the “Euphoria” star is not close to either, there have been concerns about her attendance at the Bezos-Sanchez. But for one reason, she was invited to their wedding in Venice, and the source thinks it was all for “business.” Among the several A-list celebrities that attended were Sweeney, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and others.

According to Us Weekly, Sweeney views the lingerie industry as a “huge project.” The Emmy-nominated actor will be “launching a lingerie line very soon,” a source told the tabloid. According to reports, she has been “working on [it] for the last year” with financial assistance from prominent figures in the sector, including Bezos and Ben Schwerin, a general partner at Coatue Ventures.

Sydney Sweeney is launching a lingerie brand backed by Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/lYMCgSa9Ns — krisha (@stonksqween) July 17, 2025

Sweeney’s next business endeavor would likewise serve as a springboard into the fashion sector. In addition to several other acting endeavors, she collaborated with Dr. Squatch to introduce a soap manufactured from her own bathwater in response to public demand in recent months. While she shoots season three of “Euphoria,” her most recent piece, “Echo Valley,” debuted last month.

Now we know why Sydney Sweeney — who had no obvious connection to Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sanchez — was invited to their wedding … Exclusive details: https://t.co/OXaZAufBT6 pic.twitter.com/YVYjGGc4xg — TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2025

Sweeney’s name has been associated with significant motion picture productions in addition to her recent fashion ventures. She recently made headlines after The Sun reported that she was being seriously evaluated for a lead part as the next Bond girl in the James Bond remake from Amazon MGM Studios.

She is not presently in negotiations for the position, according to TMZ, which has denied these allegations. According to the publication, Sweeney will instead play the lead in a forthcoming Split Fiction video game adaption for Amazon MGM Studios.