Jeff Bezos Mocked for Changing His Signature Style After Wedding with Lauren Sánchez — ‘Once You Get the Ring on Her Finger.…’

Jeff Bezos is seen with a new hairstyle full of greys, just 2 weeks after his wedding to Lauren! The two got hitched in an extravagant Italian wedding. The three-day wedding was attended by Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Kris Jenner, to name a few.

Bezos has always sported an almost bald look since 2013. That has been his signature look. Now it seems like he has ditched the look by growing his silver hair on the sides as seen during the Allen and Company conference.

It was a week-long summit for politicians, tech billionaires, and media moguls. It’s like a summer camp for billionaires. Many netizens were stunned to see his new hair, as if it were truly unexpected. One People’s Magazine reader declared he can find 30 men with the same hairstyles at any senior center.

Apparently 61 year old Bezos is just sporting the normal hair style of people his age. Another user commented on his similarity with Cecil B. DeMille. One more user chimed in with a not so flattering review saying this hairstyle is “part of Halloween costumes”. Some people also declared that “Bezos has gotten too comfortable after his relationship and marriage to Sanchez.”

sorry, my tweet about Bezos being bald is factually inaccurate as this apparently fits the criteria of ‘hairstyle’ in these WOKE times pic.twitter.com/H7LMe741dE — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) July 12, 2025

One user commented, “once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying hard,” implying Bezos may have let himself go. Then continued to say that it could be an assumption but Bezos fur may make a major comeback. The last time Jeff appeared with dark hair was a decade ago.

This isn’t the first time Bezos has been criticized for his fashion choices. Him and Lauren did a photoshoot for Vogue where he channeled his inner cowboy covering his bald head with a hat. Many people thought this rustic look made him look uncomfortable and almost AI generated. While Lauren was hugging him in this rustic cowboy cosplay photoshoot.

This isn’t an AI image. Here is Jeff Bezos, the Founder of Amazon, cosplaying as a rustic cowboy for a Vanity Fair photo spread with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, a pal of Ivanka Trump. @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/SKSIAph9iX — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 14, 2023

Sanchez and he became a couple officially in 2019 after their divorce. It has been a few years since the two have been comfortable in each other’s company. But saying he has stopped trying after the wedding may not be accurate. The two have constantly worked on themselves. Sanchez reveals Bezos is a “monster” in the gym.

She tells how dedicated he is towards fitness. Over the years, Jeff has revealed a more muscular look. His physical evolution has been a hot topic since his Vogue cover in 2023.

The two have a strict daily routine where they sleep by 9:30pm. A day after the wedding Bezos was also seen in a brown t-shirt and casual pants look while Lauren was dressed in couture. His approach to fashion is more casual than hers. He may be experimenting with hair this time since the wedding is over, allowing him to change his looks.