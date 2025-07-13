The Shocking Contrast Between Lauren Sánchez and MacKenzie Scott—What It Reveals About Jeff Bezos

If Jeff Bezos has a type, it’s obviously…complicated.

A recently shared side-by-side photo juxtaposing his current newlywed wife, Lauren Sanchez, with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, brings back conversations about the Amazon founder’s two very different loves.

Scott keeps it cool and understated in an elegant floral blouse. At the same time, Lauren Sanchez sports one of her most revealing outfits to date (racy black lingerie that’s more peekaboo than prêt-à-porter) in the photo that’s making the rounds on X and Reddit. Not one to miss a fashion battle, the internet had thoughts as well.

One Redditor snarled, “She dresses like Kim Kardashian in 2019.” Another praised Scott as “too good for him” and referred to Sanchez’s barely-there dress as “cheap and tacky.”

Jeff Bezos is about to marry Lauren Sanchez, very different archetype than his first wife MacKenzie Scott. I hope he signed a good prenup lol. pic.twitter.com/MZFlVi6c0L — Limo | Unfiltered Dating Advice (@playboysecrets) June 27, 2025

There is no doubt that Lauren Sanchez and MacKenzie Scott are not just aesthetic opposites; more so, they come from entirely different worlds of charitable work, fashion philosophy, and society.

Jeff Bezos Bounced From Scott the Sage to Sanchez the Siren

Two words best sum up Lauren Sanchez’s style: unapologetically extra. Sanchez has turned “sexy billionaire wife” into a real fashion category with outfits that compete with Met Gala showstoppers, sheer fabrics, and plunging necklines.

The former news anchor turned aerial entrepreneur dresses with the impression that the camera is constantly on her (and it usually is) from a barely-there Milan Fashion Week ensemble to a lacy lingerie look at the Monse pre-Met Gala cocktail party.

Compare that to MacKenzie Scott’s humble, regular clothes. Since their 2019 divorce, Scott, who was once married to the richest man on the planet, aka Jeff Bezos, has prioritized anonymity over extravagant lifestyles. Her charitable life can be seen in her sense of style, which is often described as modest, subdued, and comfortable.

Scott silently donates, giving away over $14 billion of her fortune, much of it gotten as alimony from Jeff Bezos, to charitable organizations that popular billionaires frequently overlook. While Sanchez takes pleasure in body-hugging fashion.

Other than picking up a fashion contrast between Jeff Bezos’ beloveds, the widely shared picture of them side by side depicts two VERY opposite views on womanhood, money, and how they appear in public.

What Does Their Fashion Reveal About Their Lives?

Sanchez is cultivating an image rather than solely dressing to grab attention. She said to People that she likes dressing “sexy” because she “really look[s] up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara.” She is also firmly establishing her place in the A-list power couple circuit with her recent $50 million wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice and frequent appearances at prestigious events like the Monaco Grand Prix and, more recently, the Paris Fashion Week.

On the contrary, Scott barely shows up in paparazzi photos. Following her brief marriage to a schoolteacher after Jeff Bezos, she has continued to steer clear of all traces of fame, instead focusing on radical giving and equality in education.

She disappears, writes and donates. All while wearing practical shoes.

MacKenzie Scott is crushing the philanthropy game • Donated $2.7B this year

• Donated $8.6B since her divorce

• Donated to almost 800 organizations Her net worth still stands at $58 billion, but she’s pledged to give away her money “until the safe is empty.” pic.twitter.com/1S1GYBWllT — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) December 3, 2021

Both women are, of course, highly successful in their own right. Lauren Sanchez is an Emmy-winning journalist, a licensed pilot, and a best-selling children’s book author. Scott, on the other hand, is an established author and an advocate for an innovative approach to nonprofit organizations.

Yet, Jeff Bezos was spot on if he was looking for someone totally different from his ex-wife. The online community, too, has a lot to say about this swap, based on opinions on social media.