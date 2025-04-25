Met Gala 2025 Ticket Price REVEALED Alongside Details of Groundbreaking Theme

The biggest fashion show, better known as the fashion gala—oops, we mean The Met Gala, which will coincide with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition titled ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’

Hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (hence the name MET), this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ will celebrate the rich legacy of the Black movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@theofficiallmetgala2025)

The charity event originated in 1948 as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute and soon became a huge hit. Moreover, in the early years, entertainment included skits, raffles, and a pageant, and guests included a fashion publicist and people from New York society. Many people wore historical costumes and promoted the flamboyant culture of sophistication and grace prevalent during that time.

Likewise, for 2025, brace yourselves and be ready; yet again, on May 5, 2025, the internet will witness some major fashion statements as the biggest stars of Hollywood grace the red carpet. Scroll down and check out some major details of the Met Gala 2025.

What is this year’s Met Gala’s generic theme based on?

As per Time Magazine, the Met Gala 2025 will highlight Black fashion history, as the theme suggests, and it’s the museum’s first menswear-focused show in over 20 years, showing clothes, art, and photography from the 1700s to now. The theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s influential 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibition will run from May 10 to October 26, 2025, at the Fifth Avenue location. Moreover, Miller, who’s also the guest curator, said that this year’s theme will explore how self-expression is a challenge to race, class, gender, and power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@themetgalaofficial)

Therefore, the dress code will include sporting custom-tailored looks like suits. However, since this is a creative event, everyone’s allowed to bring their twist to the customs. Previously, the 2024 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens’. The dress code for the occasion was called The Garden of Time. The exhibit showcased approximately 250 extraordinary items from the Costume Institute’s collection.

It showcased fashion from over 400 years, including designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy. Some clothes are too delicate to wear again, like a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877. These will be shown using video, light, AI, and other ways to make them come to life.

Who’s Hosting This Year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Fashion magazine Vogue’s Anna Wintour is the co-chair of the Met Gala yet again. In addition, Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and musician Pharrell Williams, who happens to be Louis Vuitton’s creative director. Moreover, popular basketball player LeBron James is the honorary chair this year.

Who’s on the Host Committee?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The Met Gala 2025 is bringing back the traditional committee, which comprises creative directors and artists. This year’s committee includes André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dapper Dan, Jordan Casteel, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, Kara Walker, and many more.

Who will grace the red carpet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@themetgalaofficial)

While the guest list of the gala remains private until the day of the event, attendees usually include A-list Hollywood stars, fashion icons, and sports stars who never miss a chance to make heads turn.

Popular staples throughout the year include pop star Rihanna, the Kardashian sisters, and many others. Interestingly, it is invite-only, and in recent years, individual tickets have reportedly cost as much as $75,000. So get yourself energized to witness some serious fashion goals, steamy gossip, hilarious memes, and news stories on May 5, 2025!