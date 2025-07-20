‘Tension’ Brews as Lauren Sanchez Reportedly Had No Idea About Jeff Bezos’ Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Deal, Claims Insider

Everyone was surprised when Sydney Sweeney showed up at the intimate Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos‘ that only had 200 guests. Many people did not expect the actress to be a part of the close friends who would be invited.

But now things are making more sense as a billion-dollar lingerie business deal was announced. Sydney will soon be launching her own lingerie brand which is backed up by Bezos’ funds.

Many fans are worried about what this may mean for the newlyweds. Their warning to Sanchez about her husband’s possibility of getting close to the actress may have troubled her. Moreover, some were citing her to be a younger replacement for Bezos just two weeks after the wedding. After all, her and Jeff had a secret affair while still married.

Some people say you lose them the same way you got them. So, fans are worried if the same will happen to Sanchez and Jeff. Meanwhile, Sydney is also being considered for the role of Bond girl, which is again backed up by Amazon and Bezos’ money. According to the insiders, there may be some tension between the couple amidst this deal.

Lauren Sanchez Didn’t Know Jeff Bezos Was Supporting Sydney Sweeney’s Business, Says ‘Source’ https://t.co/FuN4ZWTh41 — JFK (Taylor’s Version) (@darthvapor) July 19, 2025



It seems like Sydney may not even be close to them despite the invite. It could just be a part of business. Earlier, the rumor was that Mrs. Bezos had invested in the upcoming lingerie business. Everyone would love to see these two women come together for business.

“Who are the women that are going to buy something sold to them by Sydney Sweeney if she doesn’t have female fans?” Sydney Sweeney Launches Underwear Empire With Jeff Bezos FULL SEGMENT: https://t.co/ZfIZ2GMrdf pic.twitter.com/E83asFXzJd — Pop Culture Crisis (@popculture_show) July 20, 2025



However, it was confirmed that Bezos and Michael Dell were partners with the Coatue firm behind the investment. Another insider revealed that Sanchez had no idea how involved Bezos was with Sydney, which is making things awkward for them.

Sydney Sweeney at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice. pic.twitter.com/aNSEJ7AOFo — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) June 27, 2025



Her coming to the wedding could just be for business and to pay respect to her boss. If Sanchez and Jeff aren’t friends with her, there may be nothing for her to worry about. After breaking off her engagement with Jonathan Davino, Sydney has been single despite the cheating rumors surrounding her and co-actor Glen Powell.