These Celebs are Not a Fan of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez—And They’re Making It Loud and Clear

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in a dreamy Venice wedding. They spent more than $50 million on the wedding, ranging from hotel expenses for the guests to private jets. To appease the locals, they also had to make sizeable donations since people were protesting over the wedding venue ruining the city.

Their wedding was attended by several celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kardashian-Jenner clan, Tom Brady, Sydeny Sweeney, and Jessica Alba to name a few, these celebs loved being part of the intimate ceremony and celebrated the couple. However, there are some celebs who arent a fan of the couple. they made it publicly known how sour they are over them.

For instance, Charlize Theron didn’t get the wedding invite, so she stated it’s ok to not get the invitation because they suck and we’re cool. Some people considered Theron was livid over not getting the invite, but another insider told her she’s not too upset.

Olivia Munn went on to criticize Jeff’s new bride by calling her trip to space to be waste of money as many people on the planet are suffering. Moreover she appreciated MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife for her billion dollar charity for different organizations. looks like she isn’t a fan of the Sanchez-Bezos family. Needless to say she was not invited either.

Megan Kelly went on to insult Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding looks, saying Jeff looked like a penis and it’s not a look for him. Meanwhile, she criticized Lauren’s looks, saying she was beautiful before surgeries. She called her a plastic surgery addict, not the first time she has done that.

“I think chasing these false gods has gotten her to look like a morphed, unrelatable plastic version of the beautiful woman who used to be there, striving in earnest to make it on her own, but instead, kind of sold out.”@MegynKelly breaks down social climber Lauren… pic.twitter.com/FiwMFUCJad — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 1, 2025



Another person who was not a fan of Lauren’s look was Katie Couric. She called her wedding dress outdated and tacky. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown looked like it was from the tacky 80s, according to Couric.

Katie Couric slams Lauren Sanchez’s wedding style, calling it outdated and ‘tacky’ https://t.co/Qxek9F8pMH pic.twitter.com/1Ndad6UDrK — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2025



The digs at the billionaire couple started before the wedding. British restaurateur Keith McNally insulted the two last year. He asked online if anyone found Lauren Sanchez revolting. He called her ugly and them both together a smug-looking couple. He added If this is what 1000 billion dollars does to people.

Sánchez clapped back at him by posting an Instagram story implying that people loving or hating you have nothing to do with you. She took a kind approach to react. McNally changed his caption’s harsh words, but the essence remained the same. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen came to defend Sanchez.