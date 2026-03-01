Lauren Boebert Humiliates Herself With Hillary Clinton Photo Stunt — But It’s Far From Being Her First

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got involved in a dramatic moment during former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s closed-door congressional deposition over her association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The deposition has been a part of a long-running political fight between the Clintons and the Republicans over alleged connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. And now, after months of heated arguments, the Clinton couple agreed to testify before Congress, beginning with the former First Lady.

Although the Clintons initially pushed for the deposition to be public and recorded on camera for transparency, Rep. James Comer refused to grant permission.

This led the 78-year-old to release a copy of her testimony, stating, “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.”

JUST IN – Hillary Clinton shares her opening statement, ahead of her closed-door House testimony at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, over her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein: “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.” pic.twitter.com/j1kO6IdVWt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 26, 2026

Meanwhile, although the House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer decided the testimony should happen behind closed doors, the private setting did not stay private for long. Lauren Boebert captured a photo of Hillary Clinton, during her deposition, inside the room.

Later on, the Congresswoman shared the image with right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson, who posted it on X. The photo clearly showed Clinton sitting at the table. Boebert even made sure her official name placard was visible in the picture, leaving no doubt about the source.

Further, as the photo went viral on social media, it sparked instant chaos in the room. Clinton’s attorneys objected and argued that Boebert had broken the committee’s rules, and thus paused the deposition for an hour. That’s when lawyers debated whether the photo violated the agreement that the testimony would remain private.

JUST IN: Advisors to Hillary Clinton say the House Oversight Committee’s closed-door deposition has been paused after it was revealed that Lauren Boebert shared an unauthorized photo from the hearing with Benny Johnson, who then posted it on social media, as seen below. pic.twitter.com/NzXbQv4ivI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 26, 2026

Democrats accused Boebert of turning a serious proceeding into a political stunt. However, this isn’t her first controversial move. Back in 2023, she made headlines after being kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre in Denver.

According to video footage obtained, Lauren Boebert was seen vaping inside the theater. She was also spotted recording parts of the show, disrupting the performance by singing along to the show’s songs, and engaging in PDA with her date.

While this behavior led security to escort her out of the theater, Boebert later apologized in a sketchy way. She said, “I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overly animated personality”, via Daily Mail.

Her string of controversies didn’t end there. In 2024, the Congresswoman was caught speeding and was also seen defending her questionable behavior, when an officer pulled her over. The video from his bodycam went viral, where she claimed she was “messing with my gears” and didn’t realize how fast she was going.

But despite all her previous controversies, Lauren Boebert’s latest action during Hillary Clinton’s deposition remains the most questionable. In this incident, she added more tension to an already heated political battle.