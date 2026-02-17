Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump Over Epstein Files as DOJ Faces Cover-Up Claims

Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration of covering up the documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. She slammed the administration for continuing to cover up millions of documents.

The Department of Justice released several documents after the Transparency Act was passed; however, the files were over-redacted. To this, Clinton told the BBC, “They are slowly walking it, they are redacting the names of men who are in it, they are stonewalling legitimate requests from members of Congress.”

Democratic lawmakers and even some Republicans also called out the over-redaction of the documents and demanded an explanation from the DOJ, according to the BBC. On the other hand, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted the department isn’t hiding anything and is committed to transparency.

The recently released Epstein documents include Bill Clinton’s name and how his staff communicated with the late sex offender and his business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Hillary Clinton defended her husband and said they have nothing to hide.

Bill Clinton is seen alongside Epstein and a victim in a hot tub in photos released by the DOJ. Bill Clinton denied the crimes and maintains that he is innocent. Both Hillary and Bill Clinton will appear in a closed-door deposition related to the Epstein case.

So far, the Clintons are ready to appear in the deposition. Hillary added they “are more than happy to say what we know, which is very limited and totally unrelated to their behavior or their crimes.” She also intends to attend a public hearing and wants everyone related to the case to be treated the same way.

Hillary claimed that the attention towards her and her husband is a clever tactic of the administration so that there’s less attention on President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s name allegedly appears thousands of times in the documents.

Trump has always maintained he did not visit Epstein’s island and recently told reporters he has been totally exonerated. After Clinton’s remarks, he said she has “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Pam Bondi, during the congressional hearing, also refused to answer questions implicating anyone on Epstein’s list and her handling of the case. She resorted to yelling and called Trump the most transparent president.