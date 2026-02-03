Bill and Hillary Clinton Agree to Testify in Epstein Probe After New Documents Surface

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, have agreed to testify in the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The decision comes hours before a vote that would have decided whether the Clintons would be held in criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee.

It should be noted here that while Clinton’s name has appeared in the files, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and none of Epstein’s survivors have complained of se- – al misconduct or abuse against him. Moreover, Clinton has also claimed that he was unaware of the se- – al abuse that Epstein was involved with and also cut ties with him almost two decades ago.

Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña addressed the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer in a fiery X post that stated, “They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.”

Comer had previously accused the Clintons of expecting favorable treatment and not complying with the investigation requirements. On Monday evening, Comer said that he still had questions about the offer, adding, “The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms still lack clarity and they have provided no dates for their depositions. The only reason they have said they agree to terms is because the House has moved forward with contempt.”

He continued, “I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members.” The Clintons had previously criticized Comer’s way of handling the Epstein case in a letter sent last month to the House Oversight Committee that read, “The decisions you have made, and the priorities you have set as chairman regarding the Epstein investigation, have prevented progress in discovering the facts about the government’s role.”

The letter further mentioned, “There is no plausible explanation for what you are doing other than partisan politics.” However, Comer had mentioned that the Clintons were approved in a bipartisan vote and added, “We communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay.”

Following the most recent release of the Epstein files, the Clintons now agree to testify before Congress. It’s not a change of heart, they’re running damage control. pic.twitter.com/QbhU5rDWlw — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) February 3, 2026

Regarding Clinton’s connection with Epstein, the last financier’s private jet logs show that the former President had taken four international flights in 2002 and 2003. Clinton also appears in the photos from Epstein’s estate where in one picture he appears to be in a swimming pool and in another he appears to be lying in a hot tub on his back.

Now, with both Bill and Hillary Clinton agreeing to appear before the House Oversight Committee, it would be interesting to see if any new information related to the Clintons’ association with Epstein comes forward or if their name remains clean despite their evidenced contact with the finance mogul.