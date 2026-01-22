The Clintons Are Held In Contempt Of Congress Over Ties To Epstein

The Epstein files continue to make headlines with new updates every other day. While President Trump had agreed to release the files after seeking to stop the process, not all of the documents have been made public, and the deadline for their release passed last month.

Moreover, a significant portion of information appears to have been redacted from the released files, causing further uproar. Among the many notable names associated with the files, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, drew significant attention.

As the investigation into the Epstein files continues, the House Oversight Committee decided to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress “over their refusal to comply with subpoenas in its investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” according to the BBC.

The Clintons were summoned by the committee to testify about Epstein, with whom former President Bill Clinton was seen in photographs during the 1990s and early 2000s. However, the former president has never been accused of any wrongdoing by Epstein survivors and has said he did not know about the late financier’s sexual offenses.

Despite his claims, nine Democrats voted with Republicans on Wednesday to hold Bill Clinton in contempt, while Hillary Clinton was voted to be held in contempt by three Democrats.

Speaking about the decision, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said, “A lot of what the Democrats were saying today, and I don’t I’m not accusing the Democrats on the committee of lying. I’m accusing the lawyers for the Clintons of not being truthful. They were not in good faith negotiating. They never made a proposal where there would be an actual transcript. And I don’t think anyone in the media would accept any type of interview without a transcript.”

Comer also highlighted that “no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally – regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige.” Taking to X, Comer posted, “The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment. The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed.”

The post further stated, “Former President Clinton has a documented history of parsing language to evade questions, responded falsely under oath, and was impeached and suspended from the practice of law as a result.”

Clinton’s lawyers had previously called the Oversight Committee subpoenas “unenforceable” and claimed they had already provided whatever “limited information” they had on Epstein. Moreover, in a letter to Comer, the lawyers said they had communicated “proactively and voluntarily” with the committee.

The attorneys further added that the subpoenas were “untethered to a valid legislative purpose, unwarranted because they do not seek pertinent information, and an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers.”

However, despite their earlier arguments, now that the House Oversight Committee has held the Clintons in contempt, the matter will go to the House of Representatives for a vote. If it passes the chamber, it will then be transferred to the Department of Justice.