Bill Clinton Defies House Subpoena in Epstein Probe, Risks Being Held in Contempt

Former President Bill Clinton did not show up Tuesday for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein. Chairman James Comer announced that the panel would seek to hold Clinton in contempt of Congress next week.

Fox News reported that Clinton was not seen arriving for or leaving the scheduled 10 a.m. session. Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, had warned Clinton of potential contempt proceedings if he did not follow the subpoena. After the time passed, Comer informed reporters the committee would move forward. “We will move next week in the House Oversight Committee to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress,” Comer said, according to Fox News.

Tensions rose after Bill and Hillary Clinton sent Comer a letter refusing to testify, claiming the committee’s subpoenas were “legally invalid” and “unenforceable,” according to Politico. Neither the former president nor the former secretary of state is accused of wrongdoing. The committee has stated it is looking for information about Epstein’s network and the government’s handling of investigations related to him.

Comer has referred to the probe as bipartisan, noting that both Republicans and Democrats on the committee unanimously approved the subpoenas. In a statement released by the committee on Tuesday, Comer announced plans to initiate contempt proceedings against Clinton for “defying” the subpoena.

Several members, including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, both Republicans, were seen entering the committee room Tuesday morning, according to Fox News.

The Washington Post reported that committee aides and the Clintons’ lawyers had discussions about scheduling and possible accommodations. However, the Clintons ultimately declined to provide dates for testimony. The Post also noted that Hillary Clinton is not expected to appear for her scheduled deposition.

A contempt citation would need action from the Oversight Committee and a vote by the full House. If the House approves a contempt referral, Congress usually sends the case to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia for potential prosecution, although any prosecutions depend on the decisions of the Justice Department.

This dispute revolves around Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, and later died in jail. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. Epstein had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida related to prostitution involving a minor.

Clinton has acknowledged knowing Epstein and stated he cut ties before Epstein’s 2019 arrest. The Washington Post reported that Clinton said he flew on Epstein’s plane four times and did not know about Epstein’s crimes.

The committee’s attempt to compel a former president to testify is unusual. The Associated Press noted that former presidents have typically testified before Congress voluntarily, and disagreements about required testimony raise legal questions that could lead to court cases.

Comer stated that the committee does not plan to compel testimony from President Donald Trump, citing legal limitations involving sitting presidents, according to the AP.

Trump recently defended Clinton against accusations associated with Epstein. After a photo was released of Clinton in a hot tub with a redacted person, Trump said the former president was a ‘big boy’ and ‘could handle it,’ referring to the media onslaught and conspiracy theories.