Jeffrey Epstein Case: Bill and Hillary Clinton Prepare for High-Stakes House Depositions

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to give their depositions this week in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case. According to a new report, the pair is “hunkering down” before the big days. The recent release of the Epstein files and the redactions in most of them have reignited the long-standing controversy about the convicted sex offender.

The media buzz has prompted fresh scrutiny of those who were suspected to be in the social circle of the disgraced financier. Donald Trump is not the only U.S. president who has been questioned about his association with the late sex trafficker. Bill has also faced scrutiny, although he has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, similar to Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: House Oversight Committee Chairman @RepJamesComer has just CONFIRMED Bill & Hillary Clinton’s deposition about Jeffrey Epstein will be PUBLIC Comer says he’ll be releasing recorded audio, video, and transcript of the Clintons’ testimonies. The Clintons caved once… pic.twitter.com/VHV30JHmRk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 4, 2026

Back in 2022, Bill gave his first sworn deposition following a civil lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre. The former president was asked about his relationship with the late sex offender. At that time, Bill admitted that he had known Epstein for a few years and even flew in his plane.

However, he denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island in Little St. James and insisted that he had no knowledge of his crimes at that time. In January 2024, his deposition was made public after a federal judge in New York unsealed some of the documents related to the Epstein case.

Bill’s new deposition is scheduled on February 27, while Hillary will testify a day before him. Initially, the Clintons refused, postponed and declined earlier deposition requests. However, following subpoenas, they decided to appear in the House of Representatives investigation to avoid being held in contempt of Congress.

In 2019, when Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, Angel Ureña, a Clinton spokesperson, admitted that the former president had traveled on the disgraced financier’s plane. However, the trips “included stops in connection with the work of” the Clinton Foundation, a nonprofit by Bill, Ureña said, and insisted that Clinton “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” Epstein was accused of.

BREAKING: Oversight Committee announces Bill Clinton will appear for a deposition on February 27th and Hillary Clinton will appear for a deposition on February 26th to testify on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/1DDgFMIDPQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2026

In the same 2019 statement, Ureña stated that the former president had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade.” Ahead of their depositions, Hillary has also spoken up. She told the BBC that she never met Epstein, but encountered Maxwell “on a few occasions.”

The former first lady added, “We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these [Epstein] files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

The Independent reported that the couple is now keeping a low profile while preparing quietly for their depositions, which will take place in Chappaqua, New York. According to CNN, a source said that Republicans hope to release the video of their testimony in a few days.