Hillary Clinton Denies Ever Meeting Jeffrey Epstein in Closed-Door Deposition

Hillary Clinton told House lawmakers something she says has always been true. She says she never met Jeffrey Epstein. Not once. Not socially. Not professionally.

The deposition was under oath. It was recorded. It was behind closed doors.

In a written statement released before questioning began, Clinton said she had “no idea” about Epstein’s criminal activity and does not recall ever encountering him. She said, “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.”

In the four-pager she posted to social media, she added that she never flew on his plane and never visited his island, homes or offices. That’s the position, reports The Mirror US.

Epstein, once a well-connected financier, was arrested in 2019 on federal s-x trafficking charges involving underage girls. He died weeks later in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial. The death was ruled a suicide. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 and later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Clinton referenced Epstein’s earlier case in Florida. In 2008, he agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to serve 13 months in county jail, with work release. A federal judge later found that prosecutors violated victims’ rights laws in arranging that agreement. The deal has drawn scrutiny for years.

She called it “unfathomable.” Then she turned to the committee.

Clinton accused Republican members of running an investigation that avoids certain names while calling others in. She pointed out there have been no public hearings and no media allowed inside the room Thursday. Some witnesses, she said, submitted written statements instead of sitting for depositions.

“This institutional failure,” she wrote, “is designed to protect one political party and one public official.”

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to appear Friday. He has acknowledged flying on Epstein’s plane in the early 2000s for foundation-related travel. He has said he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes. He has not been charged with any offense connected to the case.

Republicans say the investigation centers on how federal authorities handled Epstein’s prosecutions, especially the 2008 agreement and decisions made years later at the Justice Department.

Democrats on the panel have said President Donald Trump should also testify. Trump’s name appears in Epstein-related records. He has denied wrongdoing.

The deposition lasted several hours. Members left without speaking to reporters. And just like Hillary said, the public is none the wiser about what really happened behind closed doors.

There are still thousands of pages of records tied to Epstein — flight logs, court filings, emails. Over 3 million files have been unsealed. But many remain redacted to protect victims, the DOJ claims.

Clinton said she had “no valuable information to provide” about Epstein or Maxwell. She wrote, “The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not.” The politician described her appearance as mandatory.

Under oath, she said she never met him. The transcript is expected later. But for now, that’s what’s on the record.