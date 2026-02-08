Newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein are prompting renewed scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the disgraced financier’s death. Among the materials is a draft prosecutorial statement dated just one day before he was found dead in federal custody.

The timing of the document has drawn attention, as it appears to come from a critical point in the timeline leading up to the disgraced financier’s death, which was later ruled a suicide while he was awaiting trial.

According to The Daily Beast, the records are part of a broader disclosure, commonly referred to as the “Epstein Files.”

It includes at least 23 documents labelled as draft statements from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Amidst them is a file dated August 9, 2019, which mentions Epstein’s death the day before he was actually found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) in Manhattan.

This is getting bizarre.

The official DOJ press release on Epstein’s death is dated August 9.

The problem? Epstein was reportedly found dead on August 10.

How does that add up? pic.twitter.com/DCiRXviPFd — Bero (@berowhite) February 8, 2026

A review of the files shows several versions of similar statements with inconsistent redactions, including some incomplete drafts (without phone numbers, names, and internal references).

However, the draft about Epstein’s death created a day before his passing has sparked fresh scrutiny surrounding the circumstances of his demise.

The convicted s– offender, who was 66 at the time of his death, was found irresponsive on the morning of August 10, 2019. His death was ruled out as a suicide.

However, multiple people suspected the circumstances and his death became a source of public doubt, congressional inquiry, and media investigation for more than five years.

Additionally, these doubts were increased last year when Epstein’s ex-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, filed a petition, claiming that the shameful offender was deliberately left vulnerable. Tartaglione was a former police officer, convicted of multiple murders.

He alleged that the police, on purpose, kept Epstein with a dangerous inmate despite earlier warnings. Tartaglione also claimed that Epstein voiced fears weeks before his death.

While Tartaglione’s claims were not substantiated and Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide, new records reviewed by CBS triggered fresh questions about the incidents that may have unfolded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night before Epstein breathed his last.

According to materials reviewed by the Department of Justice, surveillance footage from the night of August 9 showed an orange coloured figure moving up the staircase toward a locked tier, where the disgraced financier was living, at around 10:39pm, hours before he was found dead.

An initial observation described the figure as “possibly an inmate.” A clarification from the Justice Department claimed that the man was a corrections officer carrying orange-coloured linens or bedding. Independent video analysts also found the video and DOJ’s claims shady.

The U.S. Justice Department had a press release prepared on August 9 announcing #JeffreyEpstein‘s “#suicide,” which was a day before Jeffrey Epstein actually died.

.. see more.. pic.twitter.com/TzbKYH62L1 — SANJEEV CHAUHAN (INDIA) (@SanjeevCrime) February 8, 2026

The conflicting statements stand in contrast that no one entered Jeffrey Epstein’s cell during the night when he died. Moreover, the prosecutorial draft from August 9 has increased concerns about the feds. These documents do not explain why the statement was drafted when it was, and whether the public was meant to see it.

Neither the Justice Department nor the U.S. the Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has made any comments about the newly disclosed materials, at the time of writing.