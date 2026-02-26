Bill and Hillary Clinton Scheduled for Closed-Door Epstein Depositions in Chappaqua

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

The decision comes as part of its investigation into the network of influence and criminal activity connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

The deposition will take place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons live. Hillary Clinton is set to testify on Feb 26, followed by Bill Clinton on Feb 27.

A deposition is sworn testimony outside a courtroom as part of a congressional investigation, where members answer questions and clarify claims.

In Epstein’s case, the Clintons will answer questions under oath in closed-door sessions led by committee members. The proceedings will be recorded and transcribed. Knowingly providing false statements could result in legal fines.

Hillary Clinton’s testimony was initially set for October 9, 2025, then moved to December 18. A later subpoena ordered her to appear on January 14, 2026, but she also declined.

Committee chair James Comer accused the Clintons of allegedly misleading the panel after they pushed back against testifying, saying the issue was politically motivated.

Committee Chairman James Comer clarified, saying, “No one is accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing. We just have a lot of questions.”

Eventually, the Clintons agreed to testify publicly. Comer said that the standard procedure includes private, in-person interviews to be conducted before any public hearings occur.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Jeffrey Epstein and have not been charged with any crimes connected to him.

However, the former president’s name appears in the files the U.S. Department of Justice released, adding to a massive dump made public in December 2025. Clinton has acknowledged knowing the New York financier in the early 2000s.

Bill Clinton stated that he was unaware of Epstein’s activities, as he was not in contact with him during that period. Flight records and court documents indicate that Clinton flew multiple times on Epstein’s private jet.

A CNN review reported that Bill Clinton appeared on flight logs at least 16 times between 2002 and 2003. He has said the travel was connected to work for the Clinton Foundation and that he met Epstein through mutual connections.

Images show the former president in events with Jeffrey Epstein and other prominent individuals, including Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Conspiracy theories and questions about the first batch of files caused public outrage. In response, the DOJ released another set of files in 2026. This release included more details about Epstein’s racket.

Several survivors publicly shared their experiences, describing the injustices they endured as a result of Epstein’s manipulation, greed and lies.

Bill has maintained that their contact was limited to those trips and related events. There is no proof that Hillary Clinton had direct ties with the wealthy New York financier, and she has never met him in person.

However, she confirmed that meeting Maxwell “on a few occasions,” including at large gatherings such as events hosted by the Clinton Global Initiative. Maxwell also attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

According to a USA Today report, her name appears hundreds of times in the Epstein files, mostly in news articles related to her 2016 campaign that were shared with Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump commented on the investigation. Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Feb. 3, he called the situation unfortunate. “I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him,” he said, referring to Bill Clinton.

Turning to Hillary Clinton, Trump added, “She’s a very capable woman. She was better at debating than some of the other people, I’ll tell you that. She was smarter. Smart woman.”