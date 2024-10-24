Lara Trump Says Donald Is Not Racist. And Charlamagne Tha God's Response Is Just Priceless

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God couldn’t control but chuckle at Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, as she recently defended her father-in-law, Donald Trump. During her appearance on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, she discussed the Trump campaign and various related issues. At one moment, Lara confidently stated she never saw him make any racist remarks.

The topic came up when co-hosts brought up allegations of racism against Donald, pointing to incidents like his stance on the Central Park Five and his unfounded claims about Barack Obama’s citizenship. However, Lara labeled the cases as 'ridiculous.'

Lara Trump speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As reported by The Daily Beast, she said, “That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years." She added, "There was never any proof of anything with the houses; they settled that. There was no admission of anything there." But her father-in-law has never retracted his comments about the Central Park Five, even after they were proven innocent. Nonetheless, as reported by Mediaite, she added, "Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing.”

This statement from her elicited laughter from the host off-camera. Lara then stopped speaking and asked in a rather serious tone, “Why is that funny, Charlamagne?” The host replied, “It’s hysterical, because people act like there’s no such thing as Google, or we don’t have TV or we don’t have radio.” The conversation grew tense when Lara asked him to highlight any of Donald's supposed racist comments. In response, the show aired several provocative statements made by the former president over the years. For instance, it included a remark from 2015 in which he claimed that Mexicans crossing the border were 'bringing drugs' and were 'rapists.'

However, Lara then claimed that Donald is a man who is loved by many across the nation, noting he has friendships with everybody. She also highlighted his signing of a bipartisan bill that allocated $250 million each year to historically Black colleges and universities. At one point, she argued that labeling him as racist had become a go-to tactic for criticizing Republicans. According to her, as per Donald's goals for the country, he genuinely wanted everyone to succeed, including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, and women.

At that point, Charlamagne questioned how could she expect minorities to ignore the hurtful things Donald had said about them. To this, Lara responded by strongly emphasizing that the presidential candidate was against illegal immigration, regardless of the individuals involved. She argued that many of her father-in-law's remarks are frequently misconstrued but continued speaking about Donald’s strong opposition to people who enter the nation illegally. Despite the host trying to delve deeper into the allegations against the former president, Lara repeatedly stated that in her opinion the accusations were misunderstood and misrepresented and dismissed them.