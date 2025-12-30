Russia Threatens to Kill Zelensky Over Ukraine’s Attempts to Assassinate Putin

After the alleged attack on Vladimir Putin’s residence, some of his supporters have threatened to kill Volodymyr Zelensky. They expressed extreme anger and called for his body to be publicly displayed.

Donald Trump reacted to the news of the attack, calling it “not good.” He was angry after learning about the incident from Putin. Trump also added, “Maybe the attack didn’t take place, that’s possible.” Meanwhile, Zelensky called it a fabricated lie, which he said was typical.

The Ukrainian president called the drone attack a total fiction aimed at the Russian leader’s private home. He reportedly shares the residence with Alina Kabaeva and their three sons. Despite ongoing peace negotiations, Russia has continuously attacked Ukraine with aerial strikes.

First, Zelensky publicly wished death upon Putin, then attacked Putin’s residence. How is Russia supposed to react? However, it’s clear that Zaluzhny, Budanov, or Poroshenko would be an even worse alternative, so I understand why Zelensky has not been eliminated yet. Zugzwang. pic.twitter.com/qViBRW7pjd — Mikhail Rogov 🇷🇺 (@MishaRogov) December 30, 2025



Now, Trump appeared to side with Russia after news of the alleged attack, calling it the wrong time to attack Russia. However, he further suggested that U.S. intelligence agencies would determine whether the attack actually occurred.

The alleged attack has jeopardized any chance of achieving peace between the two countries. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, along with other pro-Kremlin figures, responded with threats.

In a post on X, Medvedev wrote, “The stinking Kiev b— is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life. I will not write here about his violent death, although right now the Grim Reaper is breathing down the b—’s neck.”

During his Christmas speech, Zelensky wished the death of President Putin, now we know what he meant. Late last night, Ukraine made an attempt on the president’s residence. The Kremlin is now in discussion on how to retaliate. US President Trump also expressed anger. pic.twitter.com/OMVSHFKRZE — 𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐁𝐈𝐖𝐎𝐓 🇰🇪 (@gilbertkibiwot4) December 30, 2025

According to the Russian foreign minister, the UAVs were destroyed by the air defense systems. He also plans to display his preserved body at the Kunstkamera science museum in St. Petersburg. This sounds like a gruesome plan for the Ukrainian leader who has denied any role in the attack. However, his Christmas wish did include hopes for Putin’s death.

There were no updates about the air attack explosions from the residents near Putin’s palace. The palace has protection from 20 air defense systems, which were silent. Despite no evidence of the attack, Russian officials are calling for a military response.