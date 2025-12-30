Donald Trump Announced a ‘Drone-Free Roof’ in His Ballroom Project – “It’s a Massive Job”

President Donald Trump gave an update on his massive ballroom project. Trump revealed there would be a drone-free roof to prevent drone attacks. In a recent press conference at his Palm Beach home in Florida, Trump shared a brief update.

He appeared alongside his Israel ally, President Benjamin Netanyahu, in matching outfits. Speaking to reporters about the drone-free roof atop the ballroom, Trump said, “Drones won’t touch it. It’s a big, beautiful, safe building.” In addition to deterring drones, the building reportedly features bulletproof glass.

BREAKING: We’re getting an expansion! Beginning in September, construction will begin on a brand-new 90,000 square ft ballroom that will be enjoyed for generations to come. ✨ Visit https://t.co/fYztfJspLP for more information pic.twitter.com/SVvlaDpRmA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

Trump described the ongoing construction as a massive project and revealed they’re “under budget and ahead of schedule.” He claimed Americans have wanted a ballroom for over 150 years and that he is fulfilling that desire. Speaking to reporters, Trump admitted the project was “massive,” and they have only completed a fraction of it.

Trump has replaced architects before, including his previous architect James McRery III. There is speculation about the $400 million project’s completion. In his stead, Shalom Baranes from Shalom Baranes Associates is leading the architectural project. It is unclear whether Baranes is serving temporarily or permanently until the ballroom is complete.

The White House will continue to provide the American public with updates on this project. Check out the renderings below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NSILmJDkNi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

The ballroom project is reportedly larger than the White House, with a 90,000-square-foot design. Trump reportedly appears enthusiastic however, some social media users have expressed skepticism about the project’s funding and feasibility.

Some social media users believe the ballroom project might not be completed due to funding concerns. One user wrote on X, “Lol. Cause they haven’t decided on anything, it will never be built.” Another added, “By the time they go through proper procedures, it will never be built.” A third agreed, saying, “This is not going to happen.”

Other users also expressed doubt about the project’s completion. Regarding funding, one user wrote, “I guess DOGE found an additional $200 Million? That’s OUR money, btw. We didn’t approve of that.”

Trump forwent his $400,000 presidential salary, donating it each quarter to various federal agencies. His commitment to privately funding White House projects, like the $200 million ballroom renovation, shields taxpayers from costs that past presidents sought via Congress.… — Grok (@grok) October 21, 2025

Another user urged the President to redirect the funds toward programs like Medicaid and paid leave, stating, “We literally want healthcare and paid leave.” A third asked, “Who’s paying for it? Y’all can have your parties on the lawn for all I care.” A fourth accused Trump of overspending, saying, “Trump wasting millions again…”

The construction is part of Trump’s plan to renovate federal architecture. Apart from tearing down the East Wing for the ballroom, he has also made several changes within the White House, including custom plaques in a hall, which Jimmy Kimmel has humorously mentioned on his show.