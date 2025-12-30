Fox News Abruptly Cuts Away as Donald Trump Says U.S. Military Hit Venezuelan Drug Boats

Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military carried out a major attack on drug-smuggling boats and ports in Venezuela. When he was speaking, Fox News suddenly stopped the coverage. Trump was calling it a massive attack on the shoreline amidst his attempt to get rid of drugs coming from countries like Venezuela and Colombia.

Fox News stopped the live press broadcast when Trump spoke on striking the narcotics activities connected to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro‘s administration. He had earlier given a warning to Maduro over the same.

However, Trump’s claim on the attack was an intervention in the region, which he called the “implementation” zone. He claimed the U.S. military obliterated the ships and also attacked the port infrastructure.

While Trump vastly expanded the CIA’s ability to act independently, they still DO NOT have the authority to carry out land strikes in Venezuela, which means NOTHING when he’s already murdered dozens of fishermen in Venezuelan waters and stolen an oil tanker. pic.twitter.com/WunKSQ4wLD — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) December 30, 2025

He said,

“There was a major explosion and the dock area where they loaded the boats up with drugs… So we hit all the boats, and now we hit the area — the implementation area — that’s where they implement. That is no longer around.”

There has been no confirmation of the attack yet, and its specific location is unidentified. Moreover, there’s no clarification over the casualties and the mode of attack by the military.

This is not the first time Fox News has cut Trump’s speech while he is speaking to an uninterested crowd. They did the same when he was speaking at Novi and going on about votes and bringing jobs back. He kept repeating the same things.

lmao Fox News cuts away Trump as he rants and rants and rants and rants to a flat crowd pic.twitter.com/BqMR9Jpbca — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024

U.S. officials also gave the same update to The New York Times about taking out a drug facility in Venezuela. However, the Venezuelan government has not shared any update related to the attack.

If there’s truth to the news of the attack, this will be the first ground attack within Venezuelan borders from Trump’s administration. Since September 2025, the U.S. military has already carried out strikes on 28 boats across the Caribbean and the Pacific, suspected to be delivering drugs. Meanwhile, Trump has applauded the military efforts in eliminating vessels carrying drugs.