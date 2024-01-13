Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Pia Mia, posted a new video discussing women's appearances on social media. The U.S. Sun reported that she touched upon topics like friendship, fashion, and attraction to others. She looked flawless with well-done makeup, sporting a navy blue tank top paired with a gold necklace. Filming herself in the bathroom while curling her hair, viewers could hear a woman talking in the video. When the video began, the narrator said, "I can't remember anyone I've ever seen at a public pool with such a memorable body, good or bad, that I think about it ever again.

The narrator further said, "I've never been enamored by an attractive person in a bar or at an airport enough for them to grab my attention more than just the once. I've never thought 'I wonder if that woman's jeans are a bigger size this year than they were last year.' Never sat at a table at a party and repeated a story about the way someone's arms looked in their tank top or which notch someone had on their belt when I saw them last." She proceeded to express her intention to affirm her friends' beauty and elaborate on the specific qualities that contribute to their attractiveness.

"Not that their frame is small or their clothes are expensive because it is one thing to want to be looked at and another to want to be known," the narrator concluded. While often participating in family gatherings with Jenner and the Kardashians, Mia has been spotted donning coordinated outfits with her best friend. They even ventured into a joint makeup collaboration, showcasing their friendship in matching dresses for promotional photoshoots. Despite these shared ventures, fans have also speculated about potential strains in their friendship.

In the early days of January last year, Mia didn't hold back as she criticized the 'unreal' and 'transactional' dynamics prevalent in Hollywood friendships. This seemingly shaded commentary hinted at her feeling excluded from her previous circle of friends. Once a significant member of Jenner's inner circle, Mia chose TikTok as the platform to air her grievances, expressing her discontent while getting ready for the day, according to reports by The U.S. Sun. She said, "I have worked in the music industry, entertainment industry, in LA for 10-plus years and yesterday I just had one of those days where you're just completely over it and want to go home."

She further added, "Even if you're friends with someone for years, and you actually think that friendship is real, the second that they think you're not hot enough, famous enough, or making enough money... you're cut from the group. Without anyone telling you anything and without you doing anything wrong." Mia described it as a terrible feeling, expressing that she believed one could only be valued if they were currently trendy. She claimed that this superficial criterion didn't align with the essence of genuine friendship and authentic relationships.

