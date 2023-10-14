Khloé Kardashian proves to be the star aunt among the Kardashian-Jenner clan; she is also an excellent role model to her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream. The almost same-age cousins, True Thompson and Dream, are always seen hanging out with each other. In a recent Instagram post, the girls were seen sporting matching voguish summer outfits. In the adorable images True, age five, and Dream, age six, are seen standing together wearing similar Aaliyah T-shirts and black biker shorts. Both girls are wearing purple backpacks with patches of adorable cartoon creatures encircling their embroidered names. In the first two photos, the girls are grinning at the camera while making peace signs with their fingers. Their tomboyish features look cute with matching black sneakers. The stylish Kardashian cousins are seen showing off their matching purple backpacks in the final image.

The Good America founder captioned the carousel of images with simply three heart emojis. In the comments, fans went ga-ga over the adorable duo. One fan wrote: "Dream come True!" playing with their names. "They melt my heart!! Precious babies," a second fan gushed. A third fan wondered: "Why are they so cute?!" "They grew up sooooo fast," a fourth fan reacted. A fifth fan wrote: "Can I just say True's beautiful smile lights up the world! May she forever keep that spark." However, a week earlier the KUWTK alum was criticized for bad parenting. As per the US Sun, the Hulu celebrity had shared a video of True and Dream dancing on a big table in her dining area. As the cousins completed their dance, the reality star applauded from behind the camera. True was wearing a purple set of matching Octonaut pajamas, while Dream was seen sporting a black set. Before moving to the marble table, the girls began their act on the floor while dancing to Circus by Britney Spears.

Khloé was then heard asking True: "How do you know how to do this if you've never heard this song?" "She hasn't but she's just dancing to it," Dream had responded. The reality star had captioned the clip: "True's first time hearing this song. They come up with their dances on the spot. It's too cute. Express yourself, ladies." The duo were then seen dancing dangerously close to the edge of the elevated surface. Eagle-eyed fans heavily called out Khloé for risking the kids' lives on Reddit, one Reddit fan critiqued: "That is so unsafe."

"Yikes my mom would have never let me do that!" a second fan commented before mimicking the Hulu star while adding: "You'll crack your head open!" A third fan had reacted: "I'm not spending all night at the ER, get down!" "Hasn't True already had a broken bone?" a fourth fan questioned.

Khloé is known to post endearing footage of the cute cousins spending time together and also rummaging through her clothes. Every once in a while, the Kardashian-Jenner kids adore hanging out with their aunt Koko.

