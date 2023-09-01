Britney Spears Seeking to Connect With Attractive Men After Feeling “Betrayed” by Sam Asghari

A recent report provides insight into Britney Spears' well-being in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari, per The Daily Mail. The 41-year-old pop star separated from Asghari after only 14 months of marriage, and their relationship is said to have soured as they embarked on the legal separation process. According to an insider, quoted by US Weekly, the former couple has ceased communication. "Britney feels manipulated and betrayed by Sam," the source told the outlet.

With Britney now single, she appears to be focused on embracing her newfound freedom and socializing with other appealing gentlemen. "As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority, [But] it's hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently," revealed a source.

Asghari, aged 29, has purportedly relocated to the upscale Ten Thousand high-rise apartment complex in Los Angeles. According to an insider speaking to Us Weekly, Britney has been offering him financial support in the form of a stipend. "She's paying him until they settle everything in court," revealed the source.

As per The Blast, the 41-year-old pop star and the 29-year-old actor initially crossed paths in 2016 during the filming of her Slumber Party music video. Asghari proposed in September 2021, just two months before a judge terminated Britney's 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. They exchanged vows in June 2022, but Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

In the legal documents, he indicated July 28 as the date when they officially parted ways, suggesting that this decision had been brewing for some time. While there are allegations of Britney being unfaithful to Asghari, other sources claim it's the Special Ops: Lioness actor who has left the "Princess of Pop" feeling "manipulated and betrayed."

As her relationship with Asghari fades, she is contemplating the possibility of re-establishing connections with some of her family members, even though she had a well-known and longstanding conflict with them regarding her conservatorship. Reports indicate that Britney has been spending time with her brother Bryan in recent days, and an insider mentioned that she has maintained a close bond with her sibling throughout. Additionally, Britney, the Lucky singer, is contemplating the possibility of repairing her relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears.

"Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, Britney's more open to possibly repairing things with her mom, She's not sure they can ever fully recover, but she's open to it. Britney has no intention of reconciling with her dad," the insider said. "Jamie is the last person she'd ever turn to. He will more than likely never be a part of her life again," an insider said as per The Daily Mail.

