Kylie Jenner Talks About "Expanding Her Family" Amid Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have sparked romance rumors, and their fans can't keep calm, especially since the two have been spotted on multiple "secret dates" earlier this month.

According to The Sun, Kardashian fans are now speculating whether Jenner is "secretly pregnant" with rumored new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's baby. Many believe the beauty mogul has already cryptically revealed the big news. In an interview with HommeGirls magazine, Jenner speaks about expanding her family and wanting more kids. "I don’t have a number in my mind," she confessed. "Some women do but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

Jenner has said that she believes that there are things "written" for her, adding, “Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. I … feel very in control of my life and my decisions." As per Page Six, the reality star went on to call motherhood and pregnancy the accomplishments she is “most proud of,” after welcoming daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, in February 2018 and 2022, respectively. “It’s such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age,” she gushed. “I have two kids. I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier.”

The reality star also finds herself more beautiful since seeing her own features in her little ones’ faces. “My daughter looks like me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more.”

OK Magazine reports that the subtle comments come after she and the Dune actor have been seen taking their relationship slow and reportedly focusing on having fun, following Jenner's split from the Sicko Mode rapper, Travis Scott. "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” an insider spilled. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Fans are getting excited with her recent comments, and they think that she might be "pregnant'" with Chalamet's baby. In an online chat room, fans tried to read between the lines. "Kylothee having a kid together would truly break the internet," one person shared. Another added: "I was literally just thinking how amusing it would be if there was a Kylothee baby." A third turned to Jenner's cosmetics company for clues: "She's already pregnant, and that's why they're trying to soft launch everything so fast."

One person wondered: "Could you imagine if they hooked up one time and she got pregnant from it and that’s why this is all happening?" while another simply stated: "I bet their kids would be really cute." Jenner has mostly kept a low profile and has tried to stay out of the spotlight following her split from long-time boyfriend Travis Scott.