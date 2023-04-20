Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "Keeping Things Casual" Amid Romance: "She’s Having Fun"

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual” for now. “It’s not serious,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, “but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” The insider noted that the Call Me by Your Name actor, 27, is unlike anyone the Keeping up With the Kardashians star, 25, has previously dated. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” the source explained. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Jenner reportedly wants to keep things on the down low, which explains why she attended the 2023 Coachella music festival this weekend without her new man. This was her first public appearance since the dating rumors began swirling. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends,” the source shared.

It’s not clear how Chalamet and Jenner first became acquainted, but the source said that the Little Women star is friends with Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner. They added, “So it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.” Kendall, 27, on the other hand, had no problem getting cozy with her rumored beau, Bad Bunny, over the weekend, as per Daily Mail.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 27-year-old actor were reported to be seeing each other earlier this month, and a video of them allegedly chatting it up at a Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week immediately surfaced. They have since been linked several times. For instance, Jenner’s car was reportedly spotted at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday, April 13. It was then said that they had met up the week prior at Tito’s Tacos after Jenner’s car picked up the Dune star from an art show in Santa Monica.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was “enjoying getting to know” the Oscar nominee and was “open to seeing where things go.” “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the insider said, adding that Chalamet “makes her laugh.” The source explained that the stars have only hung out a couple of times and that their fling was “very new” but that they have “really good chemistry.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

If Jenner and Chalamet go on to enter a serious relationship, it would be Jenner’s first official relationship after her latest breakup with her on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott. They first got together in 2017 and last broke up right before the Christmas holiday in 2022. Meanwhile, Chalemet’s last serious relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. They dated between 2018 and 2020 and then reconciled in 2021 before splitting up for good.