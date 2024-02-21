Kyle Richards Opens Up About What is ‘Working’ Amid Marital Limbo with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards candidly addressed her ongoing marital challenges with her husband Mauricio Umansky in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The prominent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star acknowledged the public scrutiny surrounding their 28-year marriage but emphasized that they are actively working through their issues and focused on finding solutions. Richards remains hopeful they can overcome this difficult period.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

"We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," Richards revealed. The 55-year-old reality star acknowledged that the separation, first disclosed by PEOPLE in July 2023, will not be a perpetual state for them, as per Yahoo!

“We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes,” Richards asserted. “Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what.” Ahead of the upcoming season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards confessed to not catching the latest episode.

Specifically, she missed the scene where she and Umansky talked to their daughters about their separation. A preview hints at an emotional family moment, showing Richards and Umansky comforting their children and promising that they'll always be a family.

“We haven’t told you guys everything because we tried to protect you,” Umansky conveyed to their daughters, an emotional scene that Richards intentionally avoided watching. “We’re still a family and we always will be. Always will be,” Richards reiterated.

The couple shares three daughters – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, ages 27, 24, and 15, respectively. Additionally, Kyle is the mother of Farrah, 35, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Amid the unfolding drama on the Bravo series, Kyle acknowledged the challenges of filming this season, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was "not easy shooting this season."

The way Kyle Richards talks so casually about Mauricio's marijuana use makes me so happy lol. That dude is just always fuckin stoned I swear 😭😂 — 🏳️‍🌈 Cuckholdberry Finn 🔜 NEVERLAND (@bootybumpp) February 20, 2024

"It's certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again," she expressed. “I'm just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest. I feel like I've gotten through, like, the hardest parts, but then I have a little break… and then more difficult stuff comes up." A source close to the couple revealed that they had been living separately. It has been a long time but they are still under the same roof.

Despite the challenges, they remain rigid in working together to determine the best path forward for themselves and their family. The public continues to follow the developments in Richards and Umansky's relationship.