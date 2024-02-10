Kris Jenner Wants Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Tie the Knot in Grand TV Special: Report

In the glimmering realm of Hollywood, where love stories unravel in the limelight, the latest buzz involves makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and heartthrob Timothee Chalamet. Rumors of their engagement have set the town talking, and no one seems more excited than Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan. According to a jaw-dropping report, Kris is not just thrilled about the engagement; she is reportedly pushing for Kylie to telecast her wedding on TV. Radar Online reported that a source mentioned, "Kylie's mom is over the moon about the engagement news, which could be a lifesaver for the failing Kardashian brand."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Kylie and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, following Kylie’s split from rapper Travis Scott. The couple’s romance has become the talk of the town, with many speculating about potential future TV appearances, given the Kardashian-Jenner family’s knack for turning personal affairs into reality TV gold.

The source further revealed, "Kris is trying to not interfere but she can't help herself. You know she would love Kylie to have a live wedding on TV, but she's waiting until her daughter is officially engaged for fear of frightening Timothée off!"

This is not the first time Kris has allegedly embraced the idea of televising her child’s wedding. Kim Kardashian’s lavish wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011 remains a peak moment in in pop culture history. The event even bagged its own reality series, capturing the drama leading up to the $10 million dollar wedding. However, Kardashian’s marriage ended in a span of 72 days, sparking speculations about the impact of televised nuptials. In more recent news, Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker took a front seat on the family’s Hulu show. The Italian wedding stirred drama, flaunting the dynamics between the Kardashian sisters and providing a ratings spike for the series.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share sweet kisses during dating night at Golden Globes 2024 pic.twitter.com/6Tkp9W3URf — Curious Cloud (@Ekomism1) January 27, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, amid the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reign over reality TV, a change in viewer sentiment has been observed. Fans have mocked the portrayal of relationships and blamed the family for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Kylie herself has faced scrutiny for several reasons, from fashion choices to political stances.

Yet, sources reveal, “They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship. They are super serious and very involved with each other’s day-to-day lives, family on both sides included." The source further added, "On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential. His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

As whispers of a potential engagement continue to circulate, the prospect of a televised wedding becomes a tantalizing possibility. Kris, ever the savvy businesswoman, might just succeed in turning Kylie's love story into the next Kardashian TV sensation. Will the cameras capture Kylie and Chalamet saying "I do"? Only time will tell in this star-studded saga of love, fame, and reality TV dreams.