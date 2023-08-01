Kylie Jenner Reflects on Plastic Surgery and Beauty Standards Post Motherhood: "Wouldn't Touch Anything"

The businesswoman, reality television personality, and member of the well-known Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner, has long been linked to the beauty and cosmetics industry. However, her experience of becoming a mother has significantly altered her perspective on plastic surgery and beauty standards. The 25-year-old celebrity has recently been transparent about her experiences, insecurities, and how she has come to reconsider the impact she and her family have on young girls all around the world.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Jenner quickly became well-known for her signature plump lips, and her Lip Kit completely changed the beauty industry. But when she embraced parenthood and gave birth to Stormi and Aire Webster, she started to wonder what effect the Kardashian-Jenner aesthetic was having on the younger generation. Kylie expressed concern about the popularity of image editing and how it fosters insecurities in young girls in an honest conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, per E! News.

Jenner has begun to embrace her flaws and encourages others to do the same, feeling empowered by her motherhood experience. Jenner's reflection on the beauty standards was sparked by Kourtney's statement about being secure in one's flaws.

Kylie Jenner with her kids 💗 pic.twitter.com/r9lnZfpEOS — Tuesday (@0_1_2_3_4_7) May 14, 2023

Her path to acceptance of who she is wasn't always easy. Jenner's self-esteem was damaged by remarks about her ears, and being referred to as "Dopey" by her sisters Khloe and Kourtney. But Jenner's realization that her baby Stormi had inherited her ears was the turning point. She was inspired to completely embrace her distinctive characteristics, particularly her ears, as a result of this understanding. She now proudly displays her ears in updos on red carpets, reflecting her progress toward self-acceptance and love.

Also, Kylie was encouraged to get fillers by her own family when she was still a minor. Do you remember the episode where Kim told her that her life was better bc of the fillers and started using her popularity for sponsoring Yeezy? — 𝘚𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘪 ♄ (@charlixdoll) July 29, 2023

Jenner has dealt with rumors and speculations about her appearance and whether she underwent extensive plastic surgery throughout her career. She is open about some cosmetic surgeries, although she vehemently refutes reports that she had her entire face reconstructed. She admitted that she is scared of such operations and would never consider them in an interview with Paper in 2019.

She addressed the misunderstandings about her confidence while accepting the lip fillers she chose to get when she was 18 years old. She insisted that she has always been a confident person who has never felt insecure. She did, however, acknowledge that her lips were her one area of insecurity and that obtaining lip fillers was the best choice she had ever made.

@KylieJenner, you and your family have ruined a whole generation of girls with your beauty standards, and now that you all have kids, you want to change that by lying. You know the truth 🙄 — Bells&Whistles (@FizzyCuteness) July 21, 2023

Understanding the enormous influence Jenner and her family have on their global audience was one of the most important realizations she experienced after becoming a mother. She feels obligated to make good use of her platform since she is aware of how impressionable young girls are. Kylie now promotes self-love, acceptance, and empowerment.

"Obviously I have a daughter," Kylie revealed in the Hulu series' season-three finale. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

