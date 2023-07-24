Kourtney Kardashian Bids Adieu to Family Drama and Leans on Travis Barker to 'Protect Her Energy'

In a preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared her intention to prioritize her peace. She expressed her desire to distance herself from any potential conflicts with her sisters and instead rely on her husband, Travis Barker, for support and stability, reported People. “With my family, I’m like ‘protect my energy,' and like ‘I’m married! Bye, everyone!' It’s so nice," she said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In the past, Kourtney expressed her belief that her sister Kim Kardashian had imitated her wedding for her Dolce & Gabbana collection. She had also accused Kim of placing more importance on "business" than on the potential emotional impact on her sister. Kim, on the other hand, struggled to comprehend Kourtney's feelings of upset. Kourtney further reinforced her viewpoint in a June episode and highlighted in a confessional the significance of maintaining her individuality.

"This is definitely not about a brand, it was about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it's a free-for-all, it's like, no boundaries and it felt like there's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. It's also like no one just gives a f--- about anything. It's like the Wild West. We’re gonna take and do as we want. What else can you take from me? Can I have something that’s mine? For my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life. I really love having some separation and having my own friends and my own family."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

In an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022, Kourtney openly acknowledged that her relationship with her sisters had experienced a shift, and they were not as close as they used to be. She revealed that this change in dynamics started when her sister Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson, and Kim was expecting her daughter, Chicago West through a surrogate in 2018. "I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things, and that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me," said Kourtney.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Cohen

In the recent episode, Kim responded to the accusations made by her sister Kourtney regarding her alleged replication of Kourtney's Italian wedding for a Dolce & Gabbana campaign. Kim stated in a confessional, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f–king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

All this has further created an uncomfortable divide between Kourtney and the Kardashians prompting her to step away from the busy limelight while she tries to steal some "Me-time" with her husband and kids.

