Kim Shades Kourtney’s Nuptials, ‘You Stole My Wedding Country ‘Italy’ & Performer ‘Andreas Bocelli’

Kim Kardashian accused her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker of copying elements from her wedding during a recent episode of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The episode, which premiered on Thursday, July 6, focused on Kim's collaboration with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney, 44, who married Travis, 47, in May 2022, expressed her disappointment with her sister's decision to use her wedding as a business opportunity per US Magazine.

She claimed, "It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no." Kim, 42, defended herself by mentioning that their younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also worked with Dolce & Gabbana, saying, "It is something [specific] with me and I can’t figure out fully what it is." However, she acknowledged that there was something specific about her collaboration that she couldn't fully understand. Earlier in the season, Kourtney had expressed her displeasure on Kim's partnership with the fashion brand, as it seemed to draw inspiration from her own wedding to Travis Barker. Kim argued that she deliberately avoided using any items that Kourtney wore during her wedding weekend.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?" Kim argued. During the latest episode of the Hulu series, Kim expressed her frustrations with Kourtney's wedding to Travis and their history together. She also claimed that some attendees of Kourtney's wedding referred to it as "so sponsored" due to the Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

Kourtney defended her wedding, stating, "It wasn’t sponsored. I know that and I don’t care what anyone thinks. I didn’t make that choice for my wedding because of money." Eventually, the sisters were able to resolve their differences after Kim apologized for not realizing the impact her professional venture had on Kourtney. The sisters engaged in a heated discussion before eventually reconciling, emphasizing the importance of family and vulnerability.

Despite the challenges, Kim expressed gratitude for having her family by her side and mentioned that they could always respect each other's space. She described the season as emotionally and internally frustrating but believed that their experiences could resonate with other families facing similar issues.

