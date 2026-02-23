King Charles III Chooses Duty Over Family Amid Prince Andrew’s Arrest and Investigation

The British Royal family is currently neck deep in controversy, after the younger brother of King Charles III, the former royal, Prince Andrew was arrested on his birthday, by Thames Valley Police.

Officially named Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince was taken into custody on February 19, which also happened to be his 66th birthday. It has since been revealed that the arrest was linked to misconduct in public office allegations connected to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

We were the FIRST to call for Prince Andrew’s arrest MONTHS ago. And today, justice caught up. Because of four Republicans who refused to flinch, refused to fold, and forced the Epstein files into the light, the powerful had nowhere left to hide. Today sends a clear message: no… pic.twitter.com/55iu4pLGy3 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 19, 2026

After the arrest was carried out by Thames Valley Police, they released a statement via People, saying the man arrested had been released under investigation. So far, the police have confirmed that officers searched properties in Norfolk and Berkshire as part of the investigation.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk” the statement said.

Officials also confirmed that searches connected to the case have now ended, however, the news has quickly spread around the UK and the rest of the world, putting the royal family under intense public and media attention once again.

But it seems, while Prince Andrew has been dealing with police questions, his elder brother, King Charles III is completely unfazed. The King is not only keeping himself busy with Royal duties, but was also seen attending events at London Fashion Week.

King Charles III attended the opening of London Fashion Week on Thursday hours after his brother, former Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Charles said “the law must take its course” following the arrest. More: https://t.co/YUSqUjZWIJ pic.twitter.com/BS6QfdVwEm — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 19, 2026

Further, he also hosted foreign guests at St James’s Palace, which many people saw as a clear message from the King, regarding his brother’s troubles. People believe King Charles III does not want Prince Andrew’s legal troubles to affect the monarchy’s work or image.

So, while the police searched Royal Lodge, which was once Andrew’s home, adding seriousness to the situation, King Charles III remained unbothered by it all. However, he did release a formal statement after the arrest, which only confirmed further that he won’t be pulling strings to help his brother out of the situation.

According to Page Six, King Charles III stated, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.” He further added, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Concluding his statement, the King said, “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.” So, while the monarch claimed to be deeply concerned by the news, he also stressed that the law must be allowed to work without interference.

FALL FROM GRACE: King Charles releases a statement on reports of his brother, former Prince Andrew’s arrest: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and… pic.twitter.com/YlEBF4ypEb — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2026

He clearly stated that authorities have the full co-operation of the royal household, and that the investigation must be handled properly and fairly by the correct officials. However, this isn’t the first time King Charles III has taken a strong stand against his brother.

Previously, he removed Andrew’s remaining royal titles and reportedly pushed him to leave Royal Lodge. And now, his statement and unbothered behavior following Prince Andrew’s arrest only seem to confirm further that the King wants to protect the monarchy’s reputation, over his family members.