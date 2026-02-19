Donald Trump’s Narcissistic Response to Former Prince Andrew’s Arrest Raises Major Red Flag

The younger brother of King Charles III, former royal Prince Andrew, was recently seen leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk on Thursday evening. Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Officers said the man has been released but remains under investigation. Meanwhile, further searches connected to the case in Norfolk have ended, although police said they will not release additional information at this time.

“On Thursday (19/2) we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested individual has since been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.” the police stated.

Prince Andrew’s arrest comes after millions of documents related to s– offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Although the former Duke of York has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his activities, news of his arrest spread around the world.

We were the FIRST to call for Prince Andrew’s arrest MONTHS ago. And today, justice caught up. Because of four Republicans who refused to flinch, refused to fold, and forced the Epstein files into the light, the powerful had nowhere left to hide. Today sends a clear message: no… pic.twitter.com/55iu4pLGy3 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 19, 2026

That’s when, during a live broadcast, Fox News cut to footage of U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters about the arrest while traveling on Air Force One. However, while calling the arrest “very sad,” Trump also said it “exonerated” him when discussing past claims connected to Epstein.

Journalist Peter Doocy asked Trump, “The former Prince Andrew arrested by the police there, related to something with Jeffrey Epstein. Do you think people in this country, at some point, associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs?”

The president responded, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family.”

PETER DOOCY: “The former Prince Andrew arrested by the police there, related to something with Jeffrey Epstein. Do you think people in this country, at some point, associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs?” TRUMP: “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because… pic.twitter.com/TunLnUK7EC — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2026

While repeatedly claiming he has been cleared of all wrongdoing in the case related to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump said he felt the situation was “bad” for the British royal family and that the arrest was a shame.

Soon, his response spread across social media and drew criticism. Users not only described Trump’s response as narcissistic but also took offense at how the president called the arrest a shame while, in their view, dismissing the abused children and victims.

Taking to X, a user fumed, “That wasn’t the question. You made this all about you again! This is insane. Get these people arrested.” Another added, “Trump frames himself as ‘exonerated’ and calls the situation sad and damaging to the royal family, without directly addressing whether Epstein associates in the U.S. will face arrests.”

Others chimed in, “Why is it bad for the royal family? What about the abused children?” Further users added, “One of the most incredible displays of narcissism you will ever witness. Unbelievable.”

When someone continually says “I’ve been exonerated, I’ve been totally exonerated,” he probably has not. https://t.co/mvoPsFRdbk

As the controversy grows with netizens accusing Trump of being self-centered, the case involving the former Duke of York continues. Police have not said if charges will be filed, but the situation has earned global attention.