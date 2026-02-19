How Many Victims Did Jeffrey Epstein Have? Here’s What Report Suggests

Jeffrey Epstein’s shocking files are making waves all over the world. As the DOJ started dropping the millions of documents related to the disgraced financier’s crimes, more and more victims started coming forward, sharing stories of how they survived the abuse that allegedly involved billionaires from across the globe.

But the total number of Epstein’s victims remains a mystery waiting to be uncovered. According to USA Today, the Justice Department previously reported that not one, not two, but a total of 1,000 women and children fell prey to Epstein’s network.

The FBI’s July 2025 memo also backed the data, stating that Epstein allegedly had more than 1000 victims.

However, Gloria Allred, an attorney who represented some of the survivors, said, “I’m not sure if anybody knows the exact number.”

Danielle Bensky, who is also a survivor, shockingly revealed that, like a thousand others, she also fell victim when she was just a minor. At just 17, Bensky first met Jeffrey Epstein in 2004, where it all began.

“I am one story of a thousand,” she said in a conference held on Capitol Hill on November 18, 2025, adding, “Think of that number: 1,000”

Bensky also said that she and other victims are a depiction of women across America. She highlighted how the victims come from different backgrounds, races, religious beliefs, and political affiliations but end up in the same cycle of abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with running an international s– trafficking ring out involving more than a 1000 girls, many of whom were minors under the age of 14.

The victims did not particularly belong to America but came from all over the world, including California, Florida, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, the United Kingdom, the Virgin Islands, and other places.

Some of his victims also claimed that they reached out to the FBI in the 1990s but were not taken seriously.

Six years after Jeffrey Epstein died, the women who survived and gave themselves the tag of “survivor sisters” came forward and became the primary reason behind the public pressure to identify Epstein’s associates who assaulted them or participated in the trafficking ring.

The women who stood up for themselves pushed the House and Senate to vote, demanding the release of the Justice Department’s files that investigated Epstein.

But as time passed, the topic turned into a political battleground and partisan blame game rather than a fight for justice.

The DOJ acknowledges Jeffrey Epstein harmed over 1,000 victims and calls child exploitation “one of our highest priorities.”

As per USA Today, President Donald Trump insisted that Republicans should not join the effort to obtain the documents, referring to it as “hoax.” He even labeled a Republican who pushed for the release of the files “a traitor.”

Trump only casually supported the measure when it became clear that it could be passed, and he signed it on November 19.

The survivors who came forward, sharing their stories with the world, were disappointed that their experiences became a political issue rather than leading to justice.

Victim Wendy Avis said in a news conference, before the November 18 vote, that none of the victims came for a “political warfare.”

She insisted that none of them ever wanted to be involved in a political struggle between forces that did not protect them when they needed protection the most.

Avis also said that all the victims are tired from their trauma, surviving the abuse, and now having to endure the politics surrounding the entire issue.