King Charles and Queen Camilla Make First Public Appearance After Andrew’s Arrest

Thursday, February 19 will be forever remembered as the day when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and put behind bars over his Epstein connection and scandal. Andrew was arrested by British police on the day of his birthday. He has not been charged.

The former prince has faced intense scrutiny over his friendship with the late disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, denies any wrongdoing, and has said that he regrets the friendship. However, he has yet to respond to requests for comment following the latest release of Epstein files by the US Justice Department, including photos of him.

However, despite this, it was business as usual for the senior royals, King Charles and Queen Camilla. The King and Queen were seen smiling as the explored various aspects of London’s Fashion Week, separately.

On the first day of London Fashion Week, Dame Anna Wintour met Queen Camilla at Clarence House to discuss British fashion. They also discussed the work of “The Queen’s Reading Room a charity dedicated to promoting and celebrating the benefits of reading.”

On the first day of #LondonFashionWeek, Dame Anna Wintour met The Queen at Clarence House to discuss British fashion and the work of The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity dedicated to promoting and celebrating the benefits of reading. pic.twitter.com/jwGBeZVQYj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2026

As for King Charles, His Majesty officially opened London Fashion Week (LFW), while attending the LFW Designer Showcase, an event that celebrates the “skill, creativity, and innovation at the heart of the UK fashion industry.” At the event, Charles was welcomed by BFC CEO Laura Weir and greeted designer and fashion industry leaders, before sitting in the front row of the British Nigerian designer Tolu Coker’s catwalk show, held at 180 Strand in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek)

The king was seen to wear a gray suit with a baby pink tie, and sat next to British fashion designer, Stella McCartney and British Fashion Council CEO, Laura Weir. As the models passed by on the ramp, the King clapped and smiled during the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek)

After Andrew’s arrest, King Charles released a statement showing support for the police’s investigation.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” His Majesty said.

The arrest came after the police were investigating a complaint about the alleged sharing of confidential material by the fo9rmer prince with the late disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. In the meantime, Andrew, who turned 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing relating to Epstein. Meanwhile, Andrew has since been released the Aylsham police at 19h00 GMT.

As reported by the Sunday Times, Charles cut off the disgraced royal financially in 2024 when he removed Andrew’s £1 million ($1.3 million) annual allowance, leaving him with a £20,000 (approximately $26,000) naval pension.

King Charles, 77, and his younger brother Andrew, 66, are the sons of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Charles was born in 1948, while Andrew was born in 1960. Their other siblings include a brother, Prince Edward, 61, and a sister, Princess Anne, 75.