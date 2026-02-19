Ex-Prince Andrew Once Spent $38K on His Birthday Party, Reveals Royal Biographer

Former Prince Andrew is in the headlines a lot lately, including the fact he turned 66 on Thursday. While the arrest story was a big drama, a royal biographer has revealed details of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s most expensive birthday celebration ever.

While apparently, his birthday celebration were lavish, one particular birthday stands out in the biographer’s mind. On Andrew’s 40th birthday, he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, celebrated a hugely expensive event, reportedly costing £30,000, roughly $38,000.

According to the Daily Mail, royal biographer Andrew Lownie wrote of the celebration in Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York. In that biography, the author wrote that Andrew’s 2000 birthday party with Sarah Ferguson was particularly luxurious. However, on closer inspection, this was a series of high-profile events relating to Andrew’s birthday.

That day started with the former prince taking a private ride on the London Eye Ferris wheel, next to his former wife, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The author explained that the family had used their own capsule, while mere members of the public had to wait a while before boarding, due to security considerations. That must have been fun, but it was only the beginning.

In the evening of Andrew’s birthday, Fergie organized a This is Your Life-themed party at Sunninghill Park in Ascot, which apparently cost a tasty £30,000 or $38,000.

“Sarah Ferguson had organised a thirty-minute video tribute based on the television programme This Is Your Life, featuring among others Elton John, and in honour of Andrew’s Royal Navy service, staff had laid out the canapes around models of ships and helicopters, and a fleet of tiny wooden ships on each table,” Lownie wrote.

This year was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday, which wasn’t celebrated in style, if at all. On the morning of February 19, the former prince was taken into custody, although he was later released.

Relating to the Epstein files, which are on everyone’s lips just lately, Andrew was pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Several other photos were released of Mountbatten-Windsor in various compromising situations.

However, it seems he wasn’t alone, and Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, also cropped up in the Epstein files. In fact, she enjoyed a close relationship with the disgraced financier. Talking of finance, Epstein allegedly helped Sarah out when she was in trouble.

🚨 BREAKING: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, allegedly chased Jeffrey Epstein for cash after his 2008 conviction — “desperately need the money.”pic.twitter.com/X0QdbK9cAY — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 16, 2026

In emails between them, Ferguson called him a “legend” and mentioned how much she appreciated him, asking him to marry her jokingly, “Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.”​

In another email from Fergie, dated June 14, 2009, she wrote, “I need to ask you how I start The Mothers Army company so it can be commercial, how do I do that? Can you help me?”

Moreover, on June 26, 2009, she wrote, “I am alive… yes I did go to the first lady, and she loved the Mothers Army. I am going to call you later, Love you.”

Due to the scandal around the former Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are mortified over the news and no doubt skipped wishing their father a Happy Birthday on Thursday.