Epstein Survivors Say Ghislaine Maxwell Is Not A ‘Credible Trial Witness’

Jeffrey Epstein survivors believe that Ghislaine Maxwell may not be a credible trial witness following her appearance in a congressional hearing related to her clemency request. According to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, the Epstein associate sought clemency in exchange for answering questions about the convicted s– offender.

On Monday, Maxwell attended the congressional hearing virtually from a Texas prison during a closed-door deposition. However, the U.S. House Oversight Committee was left disappointed after she pleaded the Fifth Amendment, invoking her right to remain silent.

Comer said the outcome was “as expected,” but “obviously very disappointing.” He added, “We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators.”

“We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people, and justice for the survivors. That’s what this investigation is about,” Comer said.

Following her refusal to answer questions about Epstein, Jack Scarola, an attorney representing survivors, said Maxwell is “worthless.” When asked whether her request for clemency is justified, the attorney said, “At this point, Ghislaine Maxwell is virtually worthless as a credible trial witness.”

Scarola noted that “she is the one living witness in the past position to provide first-hand details with regard to the scope, the extent, the duration, and the participants in Jeffrey Epstein’s child s– abuse network.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell was an eyewitness to it all, but by sending Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer in to interview her, to obtain worthless sworn testimony that was substantially contradicted by very well-established credible documentary evidence, Ghislaine Maxwell has no credibility at this point with regard to anything that she might reveal.”

The attorney continued, “It would need to be entirely separately investigated and corroborated and could provide investigative leads. But it would not be worth anything in terms of dependence upon Maxwell’s credibility.”

The Epstein survivors criticised her for denying identifying “the many powerful men,” who were involved in the convicted s– offender’s trafficking operation. The group slammed Maxwell for refusing to “meaningfully cooperate” with law enforcement, saying any “special treatment,” or “credibility afforded to her testimony,” would make it worse for survivors.

Meanwhile, the White House has previously stated that “no leniency is being given or discussed” when it comes to Ghislaine Maxwell. She was convicted in 2021 for playing a major role in trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.