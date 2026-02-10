King Charles Breaks Silence as Andrew’s Name Resurfaces in Epstein Files

The British royal family has faced criticism after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name appeared in the Epstein files. The former prince and brother of King Charles III has been accused of involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. He also has separate allegations of abusing minors. In response, Buckingham Palace has already cut ties with Andrew and taken away his titles and privileges.

On Monday, King Charles made another important statement promising to fully help with investigations into his brother’s actions mentioned in the Epstein files. The King’s office said British police have not yet contacted them about this. But they promised to fully support any investigation if asked about Andrew’s supposed sharing of secret information with Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has said that King Charles III is prepared to cooperate with British police as they review allegations involving his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid renewed fallout linked to Jeffrey Epstein.https://t.co/HiLJHJUPv3 — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) February 10, 2026

​A palace spokesperson revealed, “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

​The spokesperson added, “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect. As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

​King Charles’ latest statement comes a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, also condemned Andrew’s conduct. Their official spokesperson relayed that the couple was concerned about the continuing misconduct allegations. They expressed solidarity with the victims and stood unitedly with them.

The last thing Charles wants is Andrew to give evidence to Congress. After the last time he spoke about Epstein Charles knows the potential damage AMW could cause the RF is enormous. What Charles wants is to pretend he wants AMW to give evidence to protect his own reputation. — Schadenfreude (@schadenfreudem1) February 10, 2026

Since the first release of the case files with Andrew’s name, King Charles has taken clear steps to cut all ties with his brother. Besides taking away his royal titles, the King also sped up his brother’s removal from the Royal Lodge.

In late January, the DOJ released about 3 million new Epstein files, including photos and videos. There have also been suspicious pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, which are said to have caused concern inside Buckingham Palace.

Additionally, newly released emails from the list also suggest that Andrew shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. These included the UK’s trade documents, along with details of his visits to Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, among others. Andrew also made Epstein aware of some confidential investment opportunities offshore.

It must be noted that during the time of these email conversations, Andrew happened to be a trade envoy for his country and was bound by confidentiality. Thus, his conduct on the matter marks a possible legal breach. In the wake of the recent developments, Thames Valley Police have confirmed receiving a complaint and are debating launching a formal investigation.

King Charles is supporting the police in there probe into former Prince Andrew’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein.If King Charles supports the police in investigating of his BROTHER;why can’t Trump support the police in investigating his staff that had ties to Epstein?What is he hiding? — Albert Takyiam (@AlbertTakyiam1) February 10, 2026

While Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over the sexual abuse allegations, he has not yet commented on the latest claims about a breach of the code of conduct. Meanwhile, King Charles continues to fulfil his brother’s costs privately, including maintenance of his staff, security and household expenditure. The palace employees have also been explicitly reminded that they are no longer obliged to work for Windsor-Mountbatten if they feel uncomfortable doing so.