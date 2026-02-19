Former Prince Andrew will not be able to escape the Epstein allegations as easily as he might have thought. Every day, new reports and claims are coming up, making more people stand against him.

This time, the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has finally commented on Andrew’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein. On BBC Breakfast, Starmer stated, “Anybody who has any information should testify.”

He also added, “So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.”

Then he claimed, “Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.”

“Nobody is above the law” Keir Starmer about whether Prince Andrew should voluntarily be interviewed by the police. Its been YEARS since we knew of Andrew’s involvement and he has remained living a life like a Prince.

Mandelson’s home was raided within 48hrs. pic.twitter.com/uh3qZF3Rxk — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 19, 2026

Though Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, on his part, investigations are going on about his involvement with the tra—cking of young girls. There is also a possibility that girls were sent to the UK for him by Epstein.

Stressing the seriousness of the situation, Starmer confirmed that no one is above the law. He declared, “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board.”

According to him, this is the main belief that shapes the UK as a country. He highlighted equality in justice and said, “That is the principle. It’s a long-standing principle, it’s a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case.”

Former Prince is also suspected of leaking important information about his country to Epstein, which the Thames Valley Police is looking into.

“Just stripping Andrew of the title is not enough.” – Rep. Ro Khanna comments on the British monarchy in regards to the #Epsteinfiles, saying “maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.” pic.twitter.com/j72euwbrng — Mina (@Mina696645851) February 9, 2026

Andrew’s association has been extremely damaging to the British royal family’s reputation. Lawmaker, Ro Khanna, even proclaimed, “This is the most vulnerable the British Monarchy has ever been.”

Sky News: King Charles has been heckled regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week, during his visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire, England. pic.twitter.com/tOiQIaYeou — World Source News (@Worldsource24) February 9, 2026

He went on to state that “The King has to answer what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping him of a title is not enough.”

King Charles is also facing scrutiny in this matter and has been heckled multiple times. Previously, while the king was greeting his supporters, a man asked him, “Charles! How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Needless to say, Charles will not be able to stay quiet for much longer.