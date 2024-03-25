King Charles and Kate Middleton Are 'Closer Than Ever' Amid Their Common Health Crisis

The royal family's shared ordeal brought them "closer than ever," including King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. Charles, who was already diagnosed with cancer, was undergoing treatment. However, unfortunately, the Princess of Wales also revealed her battle with the same disease but of a different kind still unknown on March 23, 2024.

Before her cancer announcement video message, it was reported that the Monarch and the Princess met for a "private lunch." The senior royals bonded over their "common health experience," revealed a royal source. While the 75-year-old began his treatment on February 5, Middleton is also undergoing preventive chemotherapy, per PEOPLE.

According to Sally Bedell Smith, an author of the recently released book George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy, revealed that both Charles and Middleton have been fond of each other always and "has always had a very good bond with her," primarily because they share many common interests.

Smith continued, "She's interested in artistic things and she appreciates art and culture so has an affinity with the King over that," adding, "Obviously they have this in common and can only bring them closer. It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them."

Amid their respective treatments in a London healthcare facility, the King drove to Windsor Castle to spend time with Middleton over lunch and reportedly discussed her public announcement in a "very emotional" meeting. Another source told The Sun, "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles."

Before the cancer diagnosis, Kensington Palace shared an official statement saying the Princess had to undergo planned abdominal surgery in January 2024. Meanwhile, Charles was getting himself treated for an enlarged prostate in the same private hospital in Marylebone.

However, it was reported that Monarch was seen "toddling" around the hospital, leaving his bed to see his daughter-in-law. Although during and at the time of the surgery, no signs of malign condition were present. It was in the post-operative surgeries that doctors discovered it was cancerous.

The source revealed, "They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis. The King left his lunch feeling very emotional," adding, "There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles."

While Charles was excused from public duties and media presence due to his health condition, Middleton fell victim to online scrutiny and bizarre conspiracy theories regarding her "mysterious absence." People speculated all kinds of things and hounded the princess until she appeared on camera and revealed her diagnosis.

Among the trolls were some celebrities- like Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively, some of whom later apologized for their ignorant behavior amid Middleton's serious health issue- the real cause of her public absence.