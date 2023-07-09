Resurfaced Video of ‘Terribly Drunk’ Khloé Kardashian Acting ‘Weird’ with Kendall Jenner Shocks Fans

Kendell Jenner recalled the time her sister Khloé Kardashian displayed rather bizarre behavior while she was drunk. The supermodel expressed her concern at that time and provided a detailed account of what went down when Kardashian got drunk, per The Sun.

A video featuring The Kardashians reality star, Kendal Jenner opening up about the time her sister was out of sorts while she was drunk on her show, Kocktails With Khloé has recently resurfaced. The reality television sensation reportedly got a little too wild with her beloved supermodel sister after she was tipsy. Fans were left bewildered after observing Kardashian's shocking behavior while she was drunk.

According to sources, Jenner narrated the ordeal when her sister behaved in a peculiar manner in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian. "She was on one. She was so drunk and I'm going to bed - I'm in my room and you came in and you literally start h****** me," claimed Jenner in light of what had happened. "I'm not kidding," added the model in all seriousness. Jenner was naturally in absolute shock at her sister's sudden actions. And so she immediately urged her to stop. "I was like, Khloé, please get off of me."

Shortly after, she even pleaded with people around them to move Kardashian away from her. However, Kardashian didn't seem to want to leave her sister alone. ' The supermodel even had to deal with scabs and scratch marks after her sister held onto her with such great force. "The next morning, I had scratches down my hand, like scabs," mentioned Jenner. As Jenner was finishing her side of the story, Kardashian chimed in and mentioned that her sister was exaggerating the situation. Jenner responded, saying, "No I'm not kidding, I tweeted it remember?" "I remember, I'm just trying to downplay it a little bit," admitted Kardashian.

A thread on Reddit recorded several fans' reactions to the video. They were in utter disbelief and shock. Several fans suggested that Kardashian needs to steer clear of alcohol consumption. "Khloé needs to stay away from alcohol. She is a terrible drunk," noted one person. Another Reddit user mentioned being 'mortified' when they watched this particular clip for the very first time and even took a sly dig at the Kardashian-Jenner family. "A big criticism of the Karjenners is their incestuous nature...and this video to me just adds fuel to the fire," noted the user.

A third user pointed out, "I’ve been blackout drunk with my sister and I’ve never felt an urge to 'hump' her. It’s so damn weird." Reflecting on Kardashian's violent behavior, another user said, "Sure, you can brush it off as weird sibling s**t, but to give actual cuts and wounds (to the point they scabbed) to your sister while h****** them?" Well, the Kardashians and the Jenners never fail to shock us.

